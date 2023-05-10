Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:58 2023-05-09 am EDT
72.56 CHF   -0.63%
02:07aTemenos : Banks in the background Four in ten UK SMEs to increase use of embedded financial services
PU
02:07aTemenos : Brings Investment Advisory to Digital Wealth, Helping Banks Tap Global Growth in High-Net-Worth Segment
PU
01:57aTemenos : UBL, One of the Largest Banks in Pakistan, Goes Live on Temenos to Power Digital Corporate Lending
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temenos : Brings Investment Advisory to Digital Wealth, Helping Banks Tap Global Growth in High-Net-Worth Segment

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Temenos Brings Investment Advisory to Digital Wealth, Helping Banks Tap Global Growth in High-Net-Worth Segment

Latest advances to Temenos Wealth enable PWMs to meet growing need for digital servicing and advisory

Press Releases, May 10, 2023
Temenos - Company

GENEVA, Switzerland - MAY 10, 2023 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced new functionality in its Digital Wealth solution enabling banks and wealth management firms to elevate the digital experience with sophisticated investment advisory features, helping them engage and tap growth with high-net-worth clients.

Wealth management is the fastest growing banking segment with a generational transfer underway and an estimated $81 trillion to be added to the wealth pool by 2026.

Temenos' Wealth Advisory Group with over 40 of the world's top private banks is meeting in Vienna at this year's Temenos Community Forum to validate Temenos wealth strategy and discuss the future product roadmap.

Meghna Mukerjee, Strategic Advisor, Aite-Novarica Group, commented:

"The next generation of high-net-worth individuals (HNW) has a digital-first mindset. With high levels of volatility and market uncertainly, there is an increasing need for curated digital servicing and digital advisory solutions that allow these HNW individuals to grasp the changing market dynamics quicker and give them greater control over their financial lives. Based on our research, Temenos' Digital Wealth solution offers these types of powerful, hybrid modules that provide digitally augmented and at the same time personalized experiences."

With the new Investment Advisory features of Temenos Digital Wealth, Private Wealth Managers (PWMs) can give clients instant, real-time visibility into their portfolio and streamline engagement with digital workflows. Clients can easily track portfolio health against investment objectives across a range of key metrics such as asset allocation, risk, and investment constraints. They can review their investor profile and adjust their target strategy. Clients can also receive and respond to investment proposals and connect virtually with their relationship manager with integrated video chats and co-browsing by leveraging Temenos Exchange partners - all within a mobile app.

Additionally, PWMs can leverage Temenos' accelerator app, flexible components and low-code tooling to redesign the complete customer experience for their specific needs and apply their unique brand. When consumed as SaaS on Temenos Banking Cloud, the solution helps banks accelerate digital and reduce the cost of development.

Alexandre Duret, Senior Product Director, Temenos, said:

"In the face of increased competition, the new advisory capabilities of our Digital Wealth solution provide established players the opportunity to stay relevant and expand their footprint with the new generation of High-Net-Worth customers. Importantly, the solution enhances the digital interactions while supporting a hybrid-model that ensures optimal engagement between clients and their relationship managers."

With clients including Schroders, Mirabaud, new digital challengers such as Alpian as well as the international division of a tier-1 US bank, Temenos is a proven and trusted platform for wealth management, verified against regulatory requirements in multiple countries and economic zones.

In 2022, Temenos was named a leader in the Forester Wave for Digital Wealth Management Platforms, positioned the furthest for its wealth management product strategy and strength of its offering. According to the Forester report, 'Temenos stands out for its end-to-end digital wealth management capabilities' and 'excels in most areas of product functionality and has a roadmap and planned enhancements to ensure they will continue to do so.'

Temenos is the only banking platform readily available on all major public cloud providers for banks to run themselves or as a SaaS solution via Temenos Banking Cloud.

Temenos Press Contacts

Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

+1 610 232 2793 / +44 20 7423 3857[email protected]

Alistair Kellie

SEC Newgate Communications for Temenos

+44 20 7680 6550[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TEMENOS AG
02:07aTemenos : Banks in the background Four in ten UK SMEs to increase use of embedded financia..
PU
02:07aTemenos : Brings Investment Advisory to Digital Wealth, Helping Banks Tap Global Growth in..
PU
01:57aTemenos : UBL, One of the Largest Banks in Pakistan, Goes Live on Temenos to Power Digital..
PU
05/09Temenos Banking Cloud Reaches Record High Transactions and Scales Efficiently and Susta..
GL
05/09Temenos : and IBM Help Banks Accelerate Their Core Banking Modernization with Hybrid Cloud
PU
05/09Temenos : Banking Cloud Reaches Record High Transactions and Scales Efficiently and Sustai..
PU
05/05TEMENOS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26US Futures Rise, European Stocks Decline
DJ
04/26Temenos Announces Q1-23 Results - A Strong Start to the Year
AQ
04/26European shares fall as recession fears eclipse upbeat earnings
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEMENOS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 995 M - -
Net income 2023 133 M - -
Net Debt 2023 641 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,8x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 5 849 M 5 849 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
EV / Sales 2024 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 7 530
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 81,39 $
Average target price 76,11 $
Spread / Average Target -6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Andreades Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Thibault de Tersant Non-Executive Chairman
Premalatha Varadhan Chief Product & Technology Officer
Ian Cookson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMENOS AG43.00%5 849
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.01%2 282 695
SYNOPSYS INC.16.43%55 887
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.96%55 636
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.30%51 271
SEA LIMITED61.45%47 608
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer