News Charting the Future of Banking in ASEAN Vietnam, and other ASEAN countries lead the way in digital banking, enabling greater access to financial services, driving innovation and creating new opportunities for economic growth

Blog, August 21, 2023 Ramki Ramakrishnan - Managing Director, APAC - Managing Director, APAC

I'm so excited to be visiting Vietnam this week to be part of the ASEAN: Temenos Regional Forum in Hanoi.

ASEAN is a region is unlike any other. Home to almost 700 million people and 61% under the age of 35, tech-savvy, and open to adopting new technologies.

With a combined GDP of over $3.6 trillion, and growing fast, ASEAN is expected to become the fourth largest economy in the world by 2030[1]. It includes some of the world's most dynamic economies as well as some of the smallest and least developed.

Despite economic growth, 70 percent of the adult population of Southeast Asia is either unbanked or underbanked[2].

To thrive in this environment, traditional banks must embrace digital transformation in the cloud, collaborating with fintech partners, and adapting their business models to meet evolving customer expectations.

Vietnam, and other ASEAN countries lead the way in digital banking, enabling greater access to financial services, even in remote areas. According to reports, the digital payment market in Southeast Asia is projected to reach $1 trillion in gross transaction value by 2025[3].

Which is why I am especially proud that for the Temenos Regional Forum in Hanoi we will be joined by so many of our esteemed banking clients and partners to share their insights on how they face these challenges, are driving innovation and creating new opportunities for growth.

Temenos has a robust local presence with 24 major Vietnamese banks running on the Temenos platform, and regionally with more than 300 clients across APAC from incumbents to challenger banks across all segments - retail, corporate and wealth/private banking. We have deep domain expertise with offices in 11 countries and territories across APAC and more than 20 years of experience serving local clients.

The Temenos Regional Forum will bring together over 300 banking professionals - clients, partners and industry leaders - to discuss the future of banking in Southeast Asia. Leading experts talking about the impact of global, regional, and national market forces on the banking landscape. And the key banking trends: Banking-as-a-Service, embedded finance, hyper-personalized banking and of course the imperative of cloud and SaaS.

We'll hear from top executives at pioneering PVcomBank and Vietnam International Bank (VIB) on delivering next-generation customer experiences. Sacombank, one of the largest banks in Vietnam with over 15 million customers, on core banking system transformation. Gain valuable insights from the Philippines' Banco de Oro and Brunei's Baiduri Bank on their journey to the cloud and learn from Malaysia's KAF and Vietnam's SHB on what it takes to build a digital bank. And much, much more.

Temenos is fully committed to our clients' success in ASEAN, and this would not be possible without our global and regional partners, many of whom are also sponsors of this event and so I'd like to give my thanks to AWS, Red Hat, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree and all our sponsors.

It promises to be a truly fantastic event. And if you are yet to Register, don't worry it's not too late, but you'll need to be quick. I very much look forward to meeting you there!

