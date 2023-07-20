PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 20, 2023 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Temenos announces Q2-23 results; ARR and FCF guidance raised ARR growth of 14% c.c. in Q2-23

Q2-23 Subscription revenue of USD35.6m, up 16% c.c. in Q2-23

Q2-23 SaaS ACV of USD20m; SaaS revenue growth of 30% c.c. in Q2-23

Q2-23 Total software licensing growth of 2% and total revenue growth of 0% c.c. in Q2-23

Q2-23 EBIT growth of 5% c.c. in Q2-23; EBIT margin of 35.4%, up 2% points c.c.

Q2-23; EBIT margin of 35.4%, up 2% points c.c. Free Cash Flow (FCF) growth of 26% in Q2-23

Q2-23 FY-23 guidance (non-IFRS, c.c.); ARR guidance raised to 12-14% (up from at least 12%), FCF guidance raised to 12-14%,in-line with ARR (up from at least 12%)

Annual Recurring Revenue USDm Q2-23 Q2-22 Change CC* Annual Recurring Revenue 666.8 581.9 15% 14% Income statement and Free Cash Flow Non-IFRS IFRS USDm, except EPS Q2-23 Q2-22 Change CC* Q2-23 Q2-22 Change CC* Subscription 35.6 30.6 16% 16% 35.6 30.6 16% 16% Term License 17.0 31.8 -46% -47% 17.0 31.8 -46% -47% SaaS 50.2 38.7 30% 30% 50.2 38.7 30% 30% Total software licensing 102.8 101.1 2% 2% 102.8 101.1 2% 2% Maintenance 104.4 99.9 5% 4% 104.4 99.9 5% 4% Services 31.7 37.1 -14% -15% 31.7 37.1 -14% -15% Total revenues 239.0 238.1 0% 0% 239.0 238.1 0% 0% EBIT 84.7 78.3 8% 5% 55.0 50.9 8% 3% EBIT margin 35.4% 32.9% 3% pts 2% pts 23.0% 21.4% 2% pts 1% pt EPS (USD) 0.87 0.83 5% 0.53 0.51 4% Free Cash Flow 62.7 49.9 26% The definition of non-IFRS adjustments is set out below and a full reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS results can be found in Appendix II. * Constant currency (c.c.) adjusts prior year for movements in currencies

Q2-23 operational highlights Sales environment remained stable in the quarter

Pipeline developed positively in the quarter; large deals progressing well

Subscription transition continuing to progress and delivering value uplift for both new clients and renewals; expected to be substantially complete by end of FY-23

FY-23 SaaS ACV driven by both incremental consumption and new logos

Strong US performance; signed Convera, the largest non-bank global B2B payments provider, to modernize its payments in the cloud, beating domestic US competition

non-bank global B2B payments provider, to modernize its payments in the cloud, beating domestic US competition Signed top 20 US regional bank for core banking in its UK commercial banking operations

Solid quarter in Europe with good pipeline development; European recovery expected to continue in H2-23

H2-23 9 new client wins in the quarter, across SaaS and subscription

Services continued trend of profitability; good cost control across the business Q2-23 financial summary (non-IFRS) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth of 14% c.c.

SaaS Annual Contract Value (ACV) of USD 20.2m, highest ever quarterly SaaS ACV

Non-IFRS SaaS revenue growth of 30% c.c.

SaaS revenue growth of 30% c.c. Non-IFRS total software licensing revenues growth of 2% c.c.

total software licensing revenues growth of 2% c.c. Non-IFRS total revenue growth of 0% c.c.

total revenue growth of 0% c.c. Non-IFRS EBIT growth of 5% c.c.

EBIT growth of 5% c.c. Q2-23 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 35.4%, up 2% points c.c.

non-IFRS EBIT margin of 35.4%, up 2% points c.c. Q2-23 operating cash flow of USD 90.2m, up 4% y-o-y

operating cash flow of USD 90.2m, up 4% y-o-y Q2-23 Free Cash Flow of USD 62.7m, up 26% y-o-y

Free Cash Flow of USD 62.7m, up 26% y-o-y Leverage at 2.0x at end of Q2-23

Q2-23 DSOs at 124 days Commenting on the results, Temenos CEO, Andreas Andreades, said: "I'm pleased with our performance this quarter, which continued the trend from Q1 and has set us up well for the second half of the year. The sales environment was stable through the quarter with ARR growth of 14% c.c. a particular highlight. Our transition to a recurring revenue model is progressing well, with strong subscription license signings and our highest ever quarterly SaaS ACV. I expect our subscription transition to be substantially complete by year-end. From a regional perspective, our US business continued to deliver, in particular with the signing of Convera, the largest non- bank global B2B payments provider, which we won against all the top US incumbent vendors. Convera has selected us to modernize its cloud-based payments software, a testimony to the strength of our SaaS and cloud capabilities. We also signed a top 20 regional US bank for core banking in its UK commercial banking operations. We saw a sequential improvement in Europe with good pipeline development and with further recovery expected in H2, and our APAC business performed in line with our expectations against a strong comparative. We have raised our guidance for ARR and FCF, reflecting the strength of our first half performance. I expect the sales environment to remain stable going forward and I am confident we will continue our strong performance in H2." Commenting on the results, Temenos CFO, Takis Spiliopoulos, said: "We had a good performance across most key metrics in the second quarter, and I was particularly pleased with our recurring revenue growth. We have now grown our ARR by 14% both in the quarter and in H1-23 which, combined with the positive pipeline development we have seen, supports the increase in full year guidance for ARR and Free Cash Flow. We now expect ARR to grow 12%-14%, and also expect Free Cash Flow to grow 12%-14%, in line with ARR. We have reconfirmed our other FY-23 guidance.

Our Services business continued to be profitable this quarter on a non-IFRS basis, although Services revenue declined as we continue our strategy of working more with partners. Overall we had good cost control in Q2, as we continue to benefit from both the investments we made last year and the decline in our Services cost base as projects go live, enabling us to deliver EBIT growth of 5% c.c.. We had a strong cash quarter, with our Free Cash Flow growing 26% year-on-year, with our SaaS revenue and deferred revenue more than offsetting the impact from subscription. I still expect Free Cash Flow to grow in-line with ARR for the full year. Looking at the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with leverage of 2.0x net debt to EBITDA and expect this to trend down from this level by year end." Q2-23 financial summary (IFRS and non-IFRS) Revenue IFRS and non-IFRS revenue was USD 239.0m for the quarter, an increase of 0% vs. Q2-22. IFRS and non-IFRS total software licensing revenue for the quarter was USD 102.8m, an increase of 2% vs. Q2-22. EBIT IFRS EBIT was USD 55.0m for the quarter, an increase of 8% vs. Q2-22. Non-IFRS EBIT was USD 84.7m for the quarter, an increase of 8% vs. Q2-22. Non-IFRS EBIT margin was 35.4%, up 3% points vs. Q2-22. Earnings per share (EPS) IFRS EPS was USD 0.53 for the quarter, an increase of 4% vs. Q2-22. Non-IFRS EPS was USD 0.87 for the quarter, an increase of 5% vs. Q2-22. Cash flow IFRS operating cash was an inflow of USD 90.2m in Q2-23, an increase of 4% vs. Q2-22, representing an LTM conversion of 108% of IFRS EBITDA into operating cash. USD 62.7m of Free Cash Flow was generated in Q2-23, an increase of 26% vs. Q2-22. Free Cash Flow is still expected to grow in line with ARR for the full year. Transition to subscription revenue and impact on future reporting Temenos moved to selling five-year subscription contracts for on-premise license and maintenance as standard from 2022, including for renewals. This will accelerate growth by capturing greater contract value and accelerate the shift to more consistent financial performance driven by a much higher proportion of recurring revenues. To reflect this change, on the P&L the license revenue is split into either subscription license or term license, depending on the nature of contract. Total Software Licensing (old) Total Software Licensing (new) + License + Subscription + SaaS + Term license + SaaS =Total Software Licensing =Total Software Licensing The impact of the move to a subscription model on the income statement, cash and ARR is shown for illustrative purposes below:

FY-23non-IFRS guidance The guidance for FY-23 is non-IFRS and in constant currencies. Guidance for FY-23 ARR and FCF has been raised, other guidance items have been reconfirmed: ARR growth of 12%-14% (up from at least 12%)

12%-14% (up from at least 12%) Total software licensing revenue growth of at least 6%

EBIT growth of at least 7%

EPS growth of at least 6%

FCF growth of 12%-14%,in-line with ARR (up from at least 12%) Currency and other assumptions for FY-23 guidance In preparing the FY-23 guidance, the Company has assumed the following: EUR to USD exchange rate of 1.09;

GBP to USD exchange rate of 1.24; and

USD to CHF exchange rate of 0.90 The Company has also assumed the following: Expected FY-23 tax rate of 19-21%

FY-23 tax rate of 19-21% Cash conversion expected to remain at 100%+ of EBITDA into operating cash flow Mid-term targets The mid-term targets and are non-IFRS and in constant currencies, except Free Cash Flow which is reported: ARR of at least USD 1.3bn

EBIT of at least USD 570m

FCF of at least USD 700m The guidance provided above and other statements about Temenos' expectations, plans and prospects in this press release constitute forward-looking financial information and represent the Company's current view and estimates as of 20 July 2023. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's guidance and estimates to change. Future events are inherently difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. More information about factors that potentially could affect the Company's financial results is included in its annual report available on the Company's website.