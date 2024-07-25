Full Reviewed Transcription Temenos Conference Title 2024-07-23 at 18:30 pm CET Duration: 58 minutes COMPANY REPRESENTATIVES Jean-Pierre Brulard, Chief Executive Officer Takis Spiliopoulos, Chief Financial Officer © 2024 Chorus Call SA. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without written permission is prohibited.

PRESENTATION Brulard, Jean-Pierre Good evening, good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us for our Q2 2024 results, my first call as the CEO of Temenos. And let me tell you that it's both an honour and privilege to be with you today. So starting with the highlights of the quarter, we have seen a good incremental improvement versus Q1 across most of our KPIs, and even more importantly, our customers reaffirm their confidence in Temenos, with all the delayed deals from Q1 closing in Q2, 100%, and as well as strong attendance at the Temenos Community Forum in early May. In this context, looking at our two most important KPIs, our ARR grew a healthy 12%, and free cash flow grew 16% in the quarter, which clearly shows the resilience of the business that we have as we move to a recurring revenue model. This quarter also, we announced the launch of Temenos SaaS Foundation, our next-gen SaaS platform for banking, which I will detail later on. However, we didn't catch up the two months lost in most sales campaigns due to the short seller report earlier this year, where that clearly impacted the quarter. So given this H1 performance, we have issued revised guidance for the years. And importantly as well, this guidance assumes a return to growth, while de-risking the second half of the year. So having said that, I would like to take a minute to briefly introduce myself as well. I joined Temenos at the start of May and have relocated myself to Zurich for this role. I have spent more than 30 years in the software industry, and I would like to share two key experiences that I believe are particularly relevant to this new chapter of Temenos. First of all, as CEO of VMware, a $13 billion revenue company, where I spent the last 14 years between London and Silicon Valley, I led the business transformation of VMware from a pure on- premise business to a SaaS and subscription. And prior to that, I was the EMEA President of Business Objects, where I learned the challenges for a non-US company to succeed on the global stage. And other software companies I've served, financial services was my first industry focus, and I had the privilege as well of helping our banking customers to run and transform their business. So coming from my first 80 days, it has been an exciting three months at Temenos for me, a listening and learning tour. And I have the pleasure and the privilege of meeting many of our clients and partners and, more importantly, hundreds of our employees in our offices around the world, from London to Paris and Amsterdam to New York, and lastly, in India, in Chennai and Bangalore.

One of the first events I also attended as the CEO was the Temenos Community Forum in Dublin. As you know, it's our annual ecosystem event, with clients and partners coming together to share success stories and learn about our latest innovation. Clearly speaking, I was impressed to see over 1,400 people, with higher attendance, higher than last year. And for me, that really shows our clients and partners reaffirming their commitment to Temenos. From this listening and learning tour, I would like to share my initial impression with you. And it's clear to me that we are servicing a large and growing market, with clients that are under increasing pressure. And from my client meetings, I can see we have a strong customer relationship, where we are a trusted partner really at the heart of the operation. And the love and loyalty of the customers is something you cannot buy. And to me, this gives us a strong foundation to continue serving them and also create upsell and cross-sell opportunities. And despite the uncertainty driven by recent events, our level of attrition remained very low. And I have been impressed by the level of commitment and passion of our employees for the company and our clients. Last but not least, let me share with you from my past experience in the software industry. So successful software companies always, always combine two major ingredients, customer centricity and innovation. And I strongly believe from my customer meetings that Temenos has this winning combination of leading functionalities and the latest technology that makes me very confident for the future. So let me start with customer centricity by sharing with you two proof points. So the first is the number of customers going live in our product in Q2 alone. We have 101 go-lives, up from 62 in Q1 this year. This includes customers going live for the very first time, customers going live on additional modules, where we upsell or cross-sell to them, and customers upgrading to the latest version of our products. The second proof point, it was a testimony from BIL, Banque Internationale of Luxembourg. This bank goes live on Temenos core, payments and wealth front office. This is a great example of upsell and cross-sell, as BIL was already a core banking customer for Temenos, and they have adopted much more core modules and, as well, other products from Temenos, like payments and wealth.

And by partnering with Temenos, BIL has achieved greater flexibility to respond to regulatory and commercial change and, as well, operational efficiency and scalability to allow them to onboard high-volume clients. And I do believe, at the first glance, in general, we have many untapped upsell on cross-sell opportunities in our installed base, and I've specifically asked for our sales force to focus on it. Equally important to the customer base, we need to win new logos. And our next-gen SaaS platform that we launched at TCF will be an important asset to achieve this goal. And in a few words, Temenos SaaS Foundation is a single platform and portal to consume SaaS solutions with operational automation and management tools. And as you can see here, Temenos SaaS Foundation is a single platform and portal based on hyperscalers like Azure and AWS and take out the complexity of the cloud architecture. And it's not only an announcement, as we have already a client live on Temenos SaaS Foundation which is the leading tier one bank in Europe. We have gone live for its international operation. To allow customers to adapt and go live very quickly, we have also released our next-generation enterprise services on top of Temenos SaaS Foundation. And these enterprise services are fully integrated and package front-to-back capabilities from digital to core, with preconfigured banking products and end-to-end business processes for specific banking verticals, like retail, corporate and wealth. I am also excited about the strength of our executive leadership team, which has been recently reinforced through internal promotion and new hires. Starting with internal promotions, Will Moroney, who was our President of International Business, has been promoted to CRO, with responsibility for global revenue. Will is bringing over 25 years of sales and leadership experience and joined Temenos in 2020 from Finextra. Rodrigo Silva has been promoted to President Americas, with responsibility for the P&L and growing our business in North and South America. Rodrigo joined Temenos two years ago as LatAm Managing Director, and more recently has been running sales for the Americas. And prior to this, Rodrigo spent over 20 years at Pfizer, holding many senior sales and management roles. And we have also made two senior hirings, both in the US, in the West Coast. Isabelle Guis joins us as CMO, bringing over a decade of SaaS experience, driving go-to-market growth strategy and overseeing product marketing for global SaaS organisations like Salesforce.

And Monty Bhatia joins us as EVP of Global Alliances and Partner Ecosystem, and as well, Monty drives our partner strategy to accelerate the growth of the company's partner ecosystem. He has over 30 years of industry experience in management and commercial leadership roles in software and technology companies, including VMware, AWS and Deloitte. Lastly, I would like to outline our three main priorities for the second half of the year. And let me start with cultural leadership, absolutely indispensable to open this new chapter of Temenos. Second priority is the assessment of our product and technology, critical to defining our strategy going forward. And based on these two streams, we are working on our strategic and financial plan that we will share at our Capital Markets Day on 12 November, just after the US election. Even prior to that, to accelerate our presence in the US and Western Europe markets, we are making immediate incremental investments in go-to-market in H2. With that, I would like now to hand over to Takis, our CFO, to take you through the other business and financial highlight of the quarter. Spiliopoulos, Takis Thank you, Jean-Pierre. I'll start with an overview of the quarterly financials on slide 16. All figures are non-IFRS and in constant currency, unless otherwise stated. ARR grew a healthy 12% this quarter to reach $742 million and also returned to the normal pattern of sequential growth after the small decline in Q1 24. All delayed deals from Q1 24 signed in Q2. This is an important data point, as it demonstrates our clients and prospects have fully re-engaged with us after the independent report was published. We also saw our sales cycles normalise in terms of rate of progress, and we saw growth in demand for both core banking and digital in Q2 24. However, many of our deals were impacted by the two- month earlier delay in the year. As we said, the sales environment remained stable. The growth in ARR was driven by all our three recurring revenue lines, subscription, SaaS and maintenance. Subscription revenue was $39 million in the quarter, up double-digit year on year. SaaS revenue grew 8% but declined sequentially, as we had flagged at the Q1 24 results, due to the temporary impact of elevated down-sell and churn in the first quarter, which have now normalised. We signed $9.4 million of SaaS ACV, nearly double that of Q1 24. And this included a new logo win with Haventree Bank in Canada.

This SaaS HCV will drive sequential growth in SaaS revenue again in Q3, Q4 and into 2025. We have a good SaaS ACV pipeline, and I would expect returning to growth in Q3 2024. Maintenance was again a bright spot in Q2 24, growing 11% and driven by sales of extended and premium maintenance. And I expect maintenance to grow high single-digit in Q3 and Q4 to reach around 10% growth for the full year. The shift of sales commissions to ARR at the start of the year is driving the desired behaviour in our sales force to focus on recurring revenues. Total revenue grew 5% in the quarter, and EBIT was again up 7%, benefiting from lower-than- expected variable costs across commissions, bonus accruals, travel and marketing. Some of this is expected to come back in H2 24 when we return to stronger growth, along with new hires, although this will only have a small impact on H2 24 costs, given the phasing. Our EBIT margin expanded one percentage point to reach 37.4% in Q2 24. Cash flows remained strong in Q2, with $73 million of free cash flow generated, up 16%. And we had further reduction in our DSOs, which were down to 133 days, again helped by good cash collection and the reduction in services DSOs. I still expect our DSOs to decline year on year, as previously guided. Looking at capital allocation and the balance sheet, we launched a CHF 200 million Swiss share buyback in June, and we have so far bought back shares worth 110 million. We ended the quarter with $563 million of net debt, and leverage stood at 1.4 times, slightly below our target of 1.5 to two times. I expect our leverage to be towards the lower end of our target range by year end, after the share buyback and assuming no M&A. Moving to slide 17, I was pleased that subscription grew 10%, despite the delays in sales processes earlier this year. On an LTM basis, all product-related revenue lines, such as subscription, SaaS, total software licensing and maintenance, remained on a solid trajectory, and also demonstrating the health of the business despite the quarterly volatility seen in H1 24 due to recent events. Moving to slide 18, we have like-for-like revenues and costs, adjusting for the impact of M&A and FX. The figures are all organic, and therefore in line with our constant currency growth rates. On services costs, we were down another 5%, and the margin in our services business continues to improve, as we expected. Product-related costs in the quarter were up 6%, again, from our ongoing investments in go-to-market in SaaS, cloud and hiring across the business.

Looking at FX, it was a similar trend to Q1, with the stronger pound sterling a slight headwind on cost but offset by a weaker Indian rupee. Overall, including hedging, there was no impact from FX on EBIT this quarter. As Jean-Pierre elaborated, we are making continued investments in our go- to-market, but we're also investing in other areas, such as cloud and SaaS. On slide 19, net profit was up 11%, ahead of EBIT, with lower net financing charges offsetting higher tax charges. EPS for the quarter was up 8%. On slide 20, our LTM cash conversion was 121%, well above our target. Turning to slide 21, the main movement in our group liquidity was generating $97 million of operating cash, repaying a bond in April and starting our share buyback. We ended the quarter with $194 million of cash on balance sheet and net borrowings of $572 million. Our leverage is at 1.4 times, and I expect our leverage to be towards the lower end of our target range by year end, after the share buyback and assuming no M&A. And lastly, on slide 22, we have revised our 2024 guidance, which is non-IFRS and in constant currency. Our progress on sales campaigns in Q2 24 showed us that it is increasingly unlikely that we will catch up everything by year end. So we have issued this revised guidance which assumes return to growth, 8% to 10% in the second half for total software licensing, while at the same time de-risking the second half of the year. We are guiding for ARR of about 13%, down from about 15%, and now expect total software licensing to grow 3% to 6% instead of 7% to 10%. We still expect EBIT to grow 7% to 9%, which gives us ample headroom to fund the incremental investments in go-to-marketJean-Pierre has talked about. We are guiding for EPS to grow 6% to 8% and our free cash flow to grow at least 16%. Our tax rate is expected to remain in the 20% to 22% range. We have put the EBIT and free cash flow bridges into the appendix for your reference. A couple of things I would highlight for H2 24. We expect Q3 to be a bit better than Q2 for total software licensing, given the delays we have seen from H1, which is not our normal seasonality for TSL. Our cost evolution will be a similar cadence to last year, plus a few million more. And in terms of cash, we will be paying all of the invoices related to the independent investigation in Q3, so our free cash flow growth rate will be lower in Q3, which is why we have kept our 2024 guidance for free cash flow of at least 16% growth unchanged. We will be revisiting our mid-term targets at the Capital Markets Day in November as well. With that, Operator, please can we open the call for questions?

QUESTION & ANSWER Operator We now begin the question-and-answer session. Anyone who wishes to ask a question or make a comment may press star and one on their telephone. Anyone who has a question may press star and one at this time. The first question comes from the line of Charles Brennan with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Brennan, Charles Yes, hi. Good evening, everyone, and welcome, Jean-Pierre. If I just start with one on the investment and the guidance, if I can. You've obviously lowered your software licensing ambitions for the year, but you've kept EBIT unchanged. That obviously implies OpEx lower than expected. It implies something like a 15

Brulard, Jean-Pierre And the second part. Good evening, Charlie. The answer as well is that we would like to be ready for 2025. So, of course, you know the game. We need to hire now, and both in the US and Western Europe as well, which is our growth opportunities, to be full speed in Q1 2025 as well. So it's the reason why I free up as well a couple of investments in both theatres, to be ready to go and full speed as well in 2025. Brennan, Charles Perfect. Thank you. Operator The next question is from Sven Merkt with Barclays. Please go ahead. Merkt, Sven Great. Good evening and thank you for taking my question. I was wondering if you can comment on the implied TSL guidance for H2 and the pipeline that supports this. How derisked is this, and how do the assumptions in terms of pipeline conversion compare to prior years? Thank you. Spiliopoulos, Takis Hi, Sven. In Q2, clearly we have seen a normalisation in terms of the conversion rates, but not a massive improvement so that we could have maintained the full year guidance. So if we look at now the pipeline volume for Q3 and Q4, and obviously having good visibility on Q3, it supports clearly the revised guidance. What we didn't want to do is run a high risk, maintain the current or the previous guidance and run then a risk that we end up at the end of the year missing out. So I think this is now… We call it definitely quite a bit derisked. We have some space in there, as you would expect. And the growth which is implied on TSL, clearly we have very good visibility on our SaaS revenues, because they are basically now locked in. So the rest is all coming from subscription. And I think, clearly we would expect that the subscription volume implied for the second half, it's clearly covered by what we have in terms of pipeline. And I would say we have also seen an improvement in the quality of the pipeline. Brulard, Jean-Pierre And clearly speaking, then our H2 is in line with our normal growth rate of business as well. So we are really penalised by the H1 performance. © 2024 Chorus Call SA. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without written permission is prohibited. 8/18