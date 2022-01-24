News Temenos Recognizes Partners with the Temenos IMPACT Awards Temenos awards Vodeno, Red Hat, Capgemini, MCB Consulting and Formpipe for driving innovation and delivering customer success

GENEVA, Switzerland - January 24, 2022 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today recognized five partners that have had the maximum IMPACT on the Temenos community over the course of 2021. Temenos launched its new IMPACT Partner Program to drive open collaboration and innovation in banking, a broader reach into new markets and segments and faster adoption of its open platform for composable banking.

Martin Haering, CMO and Partner Ecosystem, Temenos, said: "At Temenos, we believe that true innovation can only come from collaborative thinking and working. Our community of clients, partners and employees is the reason that Temenos has grown to over 3000 clients and serves 1.2 billion people around the world for their banking needs. Nurturing a vibrant ecosystem and creating long-lasting, trusted partnerships are key to creating banking that's better for everyone. Congratulations to Vodeno, Red Hat, Capgemini, MCB Consulting, and Formpipe for their outstanding contributions to the Temenos community."

Rising Star Partner of the Year - Vodeno

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is emerging as a megatrend within financial services, where licensed banks integrate their digital banking services directly into the products of other non-financial businesses. In September of 2021, Temenos, Vodeno and Aion Bank announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the adoption of BaaS in Europe, a market currently estimated at over USD 3 billion. Through this alliance, clients will be able to instantly issue digital debit and credit cards for retail and business banking customers. Additionally, existing Temenos clients can benefit from financial services embedded in personalized customer journeys, delivered in real-time, at the right touchpoint with intelligent and contextual experiences. The Temenos Banking Cloud combined with Vodeno's proposition will help banks and non-banks to create, deploy, consume and monetize new banking services.

Technology Partner of the Year - Red Hat

This award is the culmination of a decade's worth of collaboration with Red Hat, leading to the development of a new offering in 2021 to enable banks to deliver digital banking automation. The integration between Temenos Infinity and Red Hat Process Automation Manager delivers enhanced digital experiences for clients and the ability for banks to scale more efficiently across the open hybrid cloud to meet industry demands today, tomorrow, and beyond.

Global Delivery Partner of the Year - Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology and has collaborated with Temenos for 20 years. In 2021, Capgemini invested in the expansion of its delivery teams, demonstrating its strong capabilities in this area. It also built a joint go-to-market strategy with Temenos Infinity, incorporating the Early Warning System Detection and Financial Well-being capabilities. Capgemini and Temenos are also launching a joint offering to facilitate the modernization of payments at Tier 1 banks, to increase agility, lower operational costs and improve overall performance. For the sheer number of projects, its investment in technology, and for achieving the highest customer satisfaction rating, Capgemini receives the Global Delivery Partner of the Year.

Regional Delivery Partner of the Year - MCB Consulting

Launched in 2014, MCB Consulting is an international management consulting company headquartered in Mauritius, having delivered over the past seven years, 603+ assignments to 90+ clients across five continents. During 2021, the team supported Temenos' growth, as well as project implementations with the completion of several important projects, resulting in highly satisfied Temenos clients. This follows MCB Consulting's long-standing partnership with Temenos, including being the first globally to implement Temenos' SaaS offering, through to the hugely successful project at Orange Bank Africa in 2020. For their ongoing commitment to the Temenos community and their consistently outstanding results, the team at MCB Consulting has been recognized as Temenos' Regional Delivery Partner of the Year.

Solution Provider of the Year - Formpipe

Over the past 15 years, Formpipe has evolved with Temenos and will be one of the first solutions available on the Temenos Banking Cloud. Working alongside the Temenos team, Formpipe generated and distributed enriched and branded customer-facing documents across channels. The pre-integrated solution, available on Temenos Exchange, Temenos' fintech marketplace to bring open banking innovation to market faster, is now used by almost 100 financial institutions. The synergy has led to the continued growth and shared success for both businesses, with Formpipe becoming one of Temenos' largest revenue-generating solution providers.

