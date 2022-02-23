Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Temenos : Rwanda's Largest Bank Completes Core Modernization with Temenos

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
Rwanda's Largest Bank Completes Core Modernization with Temenos

Bank of Kigali goes live on Temenos platform to power faster, smarter digital banking while scaling to one million retail and SME customers in Rwanda

Press Releases, February 23, 2022
Temenos - Company

GENEVA, Switzerland - FEBRUARY 23, 2022 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announces that Bank of Kigali Plc, Rwanda's largest bank by assets and market share, has gone live on Temenos. Replacing its core banking system with Temenos open platform for composable banking allows the bank to break free from legacy constraints and accelerate its digital transformation.

Bank of Kigali can now quickly expand its digital channels and engagement to deliver faster, smarter customer experiences. Powered by Temenos, Bank of Kigali aims to double its retail and SME customer base to over one million in the next year through increased automation and new digital services such as payroll loans and enhanced mobile offerings.

The Temenos platform, including Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM) solution, was implemented by Temenos partners Inlaks and MCB Consulting. With integrated core banking and data management capabilities, the bank can deliver a smooth customer experience with controlled risk.

Dr. Diane Karusisi, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Kigali, commented:

"We are delighted to be live on Temenos, the modern technology platform of choice for banks worldwide. Temenos is crucial to our vision of giving anyone, anywhere, the best customer experience through digital and retaining our position as the leader in the country. We also benefit from a wealth of insight and information on banks worldwide as part of the Temenos Value Benchmark that helps us understand, accelerate, and optimize the business value created by our technology investment. I commend our staff and the support of Temenos, Inlaks and MCBC for their hard work in ensuring this go-live went as planned despite all the constraints brought by COVID-19 in the past two years. We can now propel our product innovation and lead the way in digital financial services while benefiting from increased automation to achieve operational efficiency."

Jean-Paul Mergeai, President EMEA - APAC, Temenos, said:

"Congratulations to the team at Bank of Kigali. The go-live on Temenos is a major milestone for the bank and its customers. Rwanda has "bet big" on digitization to accelerate growth and reduce poverty with some of the highest rates of coverage for mobile broadband on the continent. Bank of Kigali has similarly bold ambitions for digital transformation to improve the financial lives of all Rwandans. A modern banking platform is vital to thrive in the world of instant, always-on digital banking and Temenos is proud to support the bank to realize its vision."

Kyari Bukar, CEO, African Operations, Inlaks, added:

"As a Temenos partner, we have built our expertise and reputation supporting the growth and digital advancement of core banking operations in the East African region and beyond. Bank of Kigali will benefit immensely from the implementation as the automation of its banking processes will strengthen the effectiveness and performance of its core banking system. Kigali is a key growth market and Inlaks is fully committed to working as a trusted partner with the bank now and into the future".

Jean-Michel Félix, CEO of MCB Consulting, added:

"Congratulations to the whole team of Bank of Kigali, who worked tirelessly and brilliantly to go live on Temenos core banking system. This upgrade is a major shift for Bank of Kigali and quite a milestone, which will undeniably be instrumental in the bank's growth as it expands its business over time and develops new activities for its customers. Bank of Kigali is grooming itself to be a state-of-the-art bank as part of its digital transformation program. As a trusted and long-standing partner of Temenos, we are honored to have accompanied the bank over the past two years, and particularly on a remote basis during the pandemic, leading to this successful go-live."

Temenos Press Contacts

Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

+1 610 232 2793 / +44 20 7423 3857

Alistair Kellie & Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications for Temenos

+44 20 7680 6550

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEMENOS AG
02:19aTEMENOS : Rwanda's Largest Bank Completes Core Modernization with Temenos
PU
02/17Switzerland's Temenos Wins Contract to Deliver Banking Platform to Pakistan's HBL
MT
02/17TEMENOS : Pakistan's Largest Bank, HBL Selects Temenos to Transform its Banking Services
PU
02/17HBL Selects Temenos to Transform Its Banking Services
CI
02/16TEMENOS : 2021 Q4 Results Call Transcript
PU
02/16Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Temenos, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
02/16TEMENOS : 2022 Capital Markets Day Financial Growth Plan Presentation
PU
02/15European Stocks Close Higher Amid Slew of Economic Data, Signs of Easing Russia-Ukraine..
MT
02/15Temenos Ag Appoints Erich Gerber as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Effective from..
CI
02/15TEMENOS : 2022 Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEMENOS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 982 M - -
Net income 2021 192 M - -
Net Debt 2021 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 7 466 M 7 466 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,47x
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 7 259
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 104,26 $
Average target price 135,45 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Chuard Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman
Mark Winterburn Chief Product and Technology Officer
Alexa Guenoun President-Americas & Global Head of Partners
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMENOS AG-23.86%7 466
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.45%2 156 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.45%74 956
SEA LIMITED-43.80%70 647
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.91%60 374
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.45%44 363