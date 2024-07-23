July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss banking software firm Temenos lowered its guidance for 2024 on Tuesday, citing its half year-performance which was impacted by Hindenburg's short seller report.

The allegations led to a two month delay in most of its sales processes and still impacted the company's second quarter, Temenos said in a statement.

Temenos now expects total software licensing growth between three and six percent, down from seven to 10 percent in its guidance from February.

It also expects annual recurring revenue of 13 percent, down from 15 percent originally. (Reporting by Chiara Holzhaeuser; Editing by Jon Boyle)