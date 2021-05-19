Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temenos : Wise Joins Temenos MarketPlace to Bring Fast, Low-Cost International Money Transfers to Banks Worldwide

05/19/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
Wise Joins Temenos MarketPlace to Bring Fast, Low-Cost International Money Transfers to Banks Worldwide

Pre-integrated solution allows Temenos customers to quickly and easily switch on Wise' trusted cross-border payments within their digital platform

Enables banks to offer a fast and fair money transfer experience to attract and retain retail and business customers

Temenos and Wise partnership is making money borderless for banks and their customers worldwide

Press Releases, May 19, 2021
scottrowe - Person

GENEVA, Switzerland - MAY 19, 2021 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Wise (formerly TransferWise), the global technology company on a mission to make money work without borders, is now live on Temenos MarketPlace.

The addition of Wise Platform, Wise's infrastructural solution for banks, enables Temenos customers, which include more than 3,000 banks and financial institutions worldwide, to quickly and easily switch on Wise' trusted cross-border payments within their digital banking platform.

Temenos customers will have seamless access to Wise' technology through Temenos Infinity digital banking platform and Temenos Transact next-generation core banking product. The Wise solution is pre-integrated for rapid implementation and time-to-value.

Adding Wise to their digital platform, financial institutions can offer a convenient, fast and transparent international money transfer experience to attract and retain retail and business customers.

Cross-border payments with Wise are up to 8X cheaper than traditional providers. Transfers are sent using the mid-market exchange rate seen on Google or Reuters and cost the customer only a small, upfront fee. Wise enables payments to 80 countries around the world. Over 30% of all global transfers are delivered instantly (under 20 seconds), with over 50% delivered within the hour.

Stuart Gregory, MD, Wise Platform & Wise Business, commented: 'We share Temenos' ambition to modernize the international financial system. Though an email today travels around the world in a matter of seconds, for virtually nothing, moving money internationally is still incredibly slow and expensive. We want to change this status quo and make moving money as fast, quick and affordable as sending an email. Joining the Temenos MarketPlace brings us one step closer to achieving this mission. We are thrilled to be joining Temenos in building better experiences for banks, financial institutions and their customers.'

Martin Bailey, Product Director, Temenos, said: 'Together with Wise, we are making banking better. Wise brings a truly borderless experience to international banking and payments. We're thrilled to offer Wise Platform on Temenos MarketPlace so that our clients can leverage Wise's unique network and infrastructure to ultimately offer faster, fairer international banking experiences to their customers.'

Today, the Temenos MarketPlace comprises over 50 curated fintech solutions, enabling Temenos' clients to innovate and differentiate quickly.

Register for TCF Online 2021 to learn more about Temenos MarketPlace. TCF Online is a free to attend virtual event that brings the key announcements, customer insights and latest software demonstrations from Temenos.

Temenos Press Contacts

Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

+1 610 232 2793 / +44 20 7423 3857

Alistair Kellie & Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications for Temenos

+44 20 7680 6550

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEMENOS AG
02:32aTEMENOS  : Wise Joins Temenos MarketPlace to Bring Fast, Low-Cost International ..
PU
05/11TEMENOS  : Provides Multifonds Global Accounting Platform to South Africa's Curo..
MT
05/11TEMENOS  : South Africa's Largest Fund Administrator Goes Live with Temenos
PU
05/04TEMENOS  : 2021 Q1 Results Call Transcript
PU
05/04TEMENOS  : Philippines' PBCOM Goes Live with Temenos SaaS to Offer “Digita..
PU
04/30TEMENOS  : Autonomous Research Lifts Price Target on Temenos, Maintains Underper..
MT
04/28TEMENOS  : Leading South Africa Microfinance Institution, Barko Goes Live on Tem..
AQ
04/28TEMENOS  : Leading South Africa Microfinance Institution, Barko Goes Live on Tem..
PU
04/27TEMENOS  : Increases Agility for More than 500 US Customers with Temenos Complia..
PU
04/27TEMENOS  : Stifel Lifts Price Target on Temenos, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 986 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net Debt 2021 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,3x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 10 696 M 10 693 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 259
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 151,98 $
Last Close Price 147,37 $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Max Chuard Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman
Mark Winterburn Chief Product and Technology Officer
Alexa Guenoun Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMENOS AG7.00%10 693
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.23%1 846 591
SEA LIMITED9.94%113 707
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.25%90 968
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.44%58 340
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-7.20%53 326