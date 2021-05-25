News



Temenos and FirstOntario Credit Union Make Banking Better with New Digital-Only Financial Arm, Saven Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario, delivers a unique saving option to the 13.6 million people living in Ontario - Canada's largest province Temenos' front-to-back technology enables Saven to create a fully digital brand that challenges how financial institutions think about banking, with profits re-invested into community initiatives selected by members Temenos is the de facto technology platform of choice for 60 digital challenger banks around the world that want to launch fast and innovate continually

GENEVA, Switzerland - May 25, 2021 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, has gone live with Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact. The digital-only greenfield credit union offers high interest savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) with highly competitive rates, leveraging Temenos technology to deliver a fast, seamless digital experience.

Saven is the new destination for savers who want to see their money grow with consistent, competitive rates and make an impact on their community. Available online and on mobile devices to Ontario residents, this easy-to-use, straightforward and secure platform lets members save with ease. Its digital-only model, powered by Temenos technology, enables Saven to offer highly competitive interest rates and more savings to its members. Saven is built on the same cooperative principles as FirstOntario - making a lasting impact on local communities by re-investing a portion of earnings into its communities. Members can select the causes they are passionate about, giving back to their communities without impacting their rates or returns.

Saven used Temenos Infinity, the leading omnichannel digital banking solution, and Temenos Transact, the next generation in core banking, to launch an end-to-end digital platform. Temenos technology offers Saven the flexibility and agility to quickly roll out new products as it grows its offering. With its relentless investment in R&D, Temenos provides Saven with cutting-edge technology and the latest innovations, ensuring it can continue to grow and remain competitive. Temenos has global experience with empowering its clients to differentiate the member and customer experience through digital. More than 60 challenger banks worldwide have leveraged Temenos to launch quickly and innovate at speed including Alba, Banco del Sol, FlowBank, Flowe, Lunar, Next Commercial Bank, Varo Bank and WeLab Bank.

Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union, commented:

'Strengthening our communities has always been a commitment of FirstOntario. Launching Saven allows us to have a greater reach to new digitally-focused members with a community-centric mission that shifts the perspective of what it means to be a financial institution. We've designed our digital brand to resonate with people who want anywhere / anytime banking. Our vision is to bring a no-nonsense, digital savings experience to those who want to achieve their financial goals through smart saving. To do that we needed to make our online platform easy to use, and enable our members to benefit from our competitive rates. Temenos has been a trusted technology partner of FirstOntario since 2015, and their technology has enabled us to launch a competitive offering that will have a huge positive impact on our members and their communities.'

Jacqueline White, President - Americas, Temenos, said:

'We are proud that Temenos technology has enabled FirstOntario to embark on this exciting digital journey with Saven Financial. Temenos' front-to-back solution helps challenger brands create hyper-efficient cost models, and rapidly launch innovative, personalized products and services. With our real-time, API-first technology, Saven will create a digital ecosystem that offers outstanding experiences and true value in the day-to-day lives of Ontario consumers. We look forward to continuing to partner with them to make banking better, together.'

