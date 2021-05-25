Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temenos : and FirstOntario Credit Union Make Banking Better with New Digital-Only Financial Arm, Saven

05/25/2021 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News


Temenos and FirstOntario Credit Union Make Banking Better with New Digital-Only Financial Arm, Saven

Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario, delivers a unique saving option to the 13.6 million people living in Ontario - Canada's largest province

Temenos' front-to-back technology enables Saven to create a fully digital brand that challenges how financial institutions think about banking, with profits re-invested into community initiatives selected by members

Temenos is the de facto technology platform of choice for 60 digital challenger banks around the world that want to launch fast and innovate continually

Press Releases, May 25, 2021
Temenos - Company

GENEVA, Switzerland - May 25, 2021 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Saven Financial, a division of FirstOntario Credit Union, has gone live with Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact. The digital-only greenfield credit union offers high interest savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) with highly competitive rates, leveraging Temenos technology to deliver a fast, seamless digital experience.

Saven is the new destination for savers who want to see their money grow with consistent, competitive rates and make an impact on their community. Available online and on mobile devices to Ontario residents, this easy-to-use, straightforward and secure platform lets members save with ease. Its digital-only model, powered by Temenos technology, enables Saven to offer highly competitive interest rates and more savings to its members. Saven is built on the same cooperative principles as FirstOntario - making a lasting impact on local communities by re-investing a portion of earnings into its communities. Members can select the causes they are passionate about, giving back to their communities without impacting their rates or returns.

Saven used Temenos Infinity, the leading omnichannel digital banking solution, and Temenos Transact, the next generation in core banking, to launch an end-to-end digital platform. Temenos technology offers Saven the flexibility and agility to quickly roll out new products as it grows its offering. With its relentless investment in R&D, Temenos provides Saven with cutting-edge technology and the latest innovations, ensuring it can continue to grow and remain competitive. Temenos has global experience with empowering its clients to differentiate the member and customer experience through digital. More than 60 challenger banks worldwide have leveraged Temenos to launch quickly and innovate at speed including Alba, Banco del Sol, FlowBank, Flowe, Lunar, Next Commercial Bank, Varo Bank and WeLab Bank.

Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union, commented:

'Strengthening our communities has always been a commitment of FirstOntario. Launching Saven allows us to have a greater reach to new digitally-focused members with a community-centric mission that shifts the perspective of what it means to be a financial institution. We've designed our digital brand to resonate with people who want anywhere / anytime banking. Our vision is to bring a no-nonsense, digital savings experience to those who want to achieve their financial goals through smart saving. To do that we needed to make our online platform easy to use, and enable our members to benefit from our competitive rates. Temenos has been a trusted technology partner of FirstOntario since 2015, and their technology has enabled us to launch a competitive offering that will have a huge positive impact on our members and their communities.'

Jacqueline White, President - Americas, Temenos, said:

'We are proud that Temenos technology has enabled FirstOntario to embark on this exciting digital journey with Saven Financial. Temenos' front-to-back solution helps challenger brands create hyper-efficient cost models, and rapidly launch innovative, personalized products and services. With our real-time, API-first technology, Saven will create a digital ecosystem that offers outstanding experiences and true value in the day-to-day lives of Ontario consumers. We look forward to continuing to partner with them to make banking better, together.'

Temenos Press Contacts

Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

+1 610 232 2793 / +44 20 7423 3857

Alistair Kellie & Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications for Temenos

+44 20 7680 6550

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 06:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEMENOS AG
02:57aTEMENOS  : and FirstOntario Credit Union Make Banking Better with New Digital-On..
PU
05/25TEMENOS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/25TEMENOS AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
05/20TEMENOS  : 2021 Voting Results
PU
05/20TEMENOS  : 2021 Minutes of the 20th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/20TEMENOS  : All Proposals Approved at the Temenos 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/19TEMENOS  : Wise Joins Temenos MarketPlace to Bring Fast, Low-Cost International ..
PU
05/11TEMENOS  : Provides Multifonds Global Accounting Platform to South Africa's Curo..
MT
05/11TEMENOS  : South Africa's Largest Fund Administrator Goes Live with Temenos
PU
05/04TEMENOS  : 2021 Q1 Results Call Transcript
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 986 M - -
Net income 2021 212 M - -
Net Debt 2021 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 10 893 M 10 909 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 7 259
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 151,98 $
Last Close Price 150,07 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Max Chuard Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman
Mark Winterburn Chief Product and Technology Officer
Alexa Guenoun Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMENOS AG9.02%10 909
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.75%1 846 516
SEA LIMITED27.61%129 184
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.67%93 167
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.48%59 570
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.82%56 177