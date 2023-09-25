News
Temenos receives investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings
GENEVA, Switzerland, September 25, 2023 -Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announces it has received a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a stable outlook, and a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB', from Fitch Ratings.
