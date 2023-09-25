Temenos receives investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings

Temenos AG, formerly Temenos Group AG, is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the development and marketing of banking software systems. Its services include implementation, performance optimization, integration, administration, maintenance, upgrades, training and support for its software solutions. It offers solutions for retail, corporate, universal, Islamic and microfinance and community banking sectors, as well as for Private Wealth Management. The Company's client base consists of mostly banking and other financial services institutions. Its core products are Temenos T24 Core Banking (T24), a front to back office, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and product lifecycle management software platform, as well as Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banksâ daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and High-Net-Worth (HNW) customers. It offers also funds and securities solutions.

Sector Software