Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:40:53 2023-03-03 am EST
71.87 CHF   +2.06%
10:00aTemenos : Temenos Named Top Performer in the Winter 2023 Fund Administration Software Customer Success Report
PU
03/01Resilience And Scaling : How Temenos Customers Can Exploit Cloud Native Technologies
PU
02/24Temenos : 2023 Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temenos : Temenos Named Top Performer in the Winter 2023 Fund Administration Software Customer Success Report

03/03/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

502 Bad Gateway

Attachments

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 14:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TEMENOS AG
10:00aTemenos : Temenos Named Top Performer in the Winter 2023 Fund Administration Softw..
PU
03/01Resilience And Scaling : How Temenos Customers Can Exploit Cloud Native Technologies
PU
02/24Temenos : 2023 Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
02/23Temenos Tops Software Industry in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023
GL
02/22Temenos : Three Considerations for successful Cloud Banking in the Philippines
PU
02/21Global markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
02/21Temenos Announces Q4 And FY 2022 Results
AQ
02/21Transcript : Temenos AG - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
02/21Temenos Targets Increase in EBIT, Free Cash Flow
MT
02/20Temenos Posts Lower FY22 Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEMENOS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 954 M - -
Net income 2022 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,0x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 5 374 M 5 374 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
EV / Sales 2023 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 185
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 74,77 $
Average target price 67,87 $
Spread / Average Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Premalatha Varadhan Chief Product & Technology Officer
Ian Cookson Independent Non-Executive Director
Thibault de Tersant Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMENOS AG38.79%5 374
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.71%1 869 214
SYNOPSYS INC.13.07%55 385
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.17%52 579
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.93%50 872
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION29.09%42 572