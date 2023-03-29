Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:58 2023-03-29 am EDT
60.16 CHF   +2.63%
12:16pTop US Domestic Bank Signs with Temenos for Core System Transformation on the Temenos Banking Cloud
GL
12:15pTop US Domestic Bank Signs with Temenos for Core System Transformation on the Temenos Banking Cloud
AQ
07:26aTemenos : Saudi EXIM Bank Goes Live on Temenos Core Banking Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Top US Domestic Bank Signs with Temenos for Core System Transformation on the Temenos Banking Cloud

03/29/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 

GENEVA, Switzerland, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that a top domestic bank in the US has signed for Temenos’ SaaS solution to modernize its core banking platform.

Consolidating and replacing systems with a real-time, cloud-native platform will increase operational efficiency, allow the bank to bring new products and services faster to market and improve the experience of both customers and employees, all with the intention of increasing customer growth and retention.  

The combination of a proven, highly-scalable US SaaS model together with robust localization and compliance supported by local operations in the US is compelling for banks of all sizes and scale to move to Temenos.

About Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 954 M - -
Net income 2022 117 M - -
Net Debt 2022 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,9x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 4 579 M 4 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 185
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 63,72 $
Average target price 69,11 $
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Premalatha Varadhan Chief Product & Technology Officer
Ian Cookson Independent Non-Executive Director
Thibault de Tersant Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMENOS AG15.53%4 579
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.24%2 048 758
SYNOPSYS INC.15.84%56 332
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.78%55 538
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE7.60%51 387
SEA LIMITED57.12%45 922
