TEMENOS GROUP AG    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS GROUP AG

(TEMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Temenos : Extends Partnership with Schroders for Wealth Front Office

01/27/2021 | 02:20am EST
Temenos Extends Partnership with Schroders for Wealth Front Office

Schroders Wealth Management in Switzerland to deploy Temenos Wealth Front Office on Temenos Transact core to automate and enhance its advisory business

Temenos' state-of-the-art wealth management platform to support Schroders' growth strategy

Press Releases, January 27, 2021
Temenos - Company

GENEVA, Switzerland - JANUARY 27, 2021 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Schroders Wealth Management in Switzerland has selected Temenos Wealth Front Office to automate and enhance its advisory business. Schroders Wealth Management will deploy the state-of-the-art portfolio management system on its existing Temenos Transact core banking platform to provide intuitive and powerful capabilities for relationship managers, advisers and portfolio managers. Supported by Temenos, Schroders Wealth Management looks after £65.7 billion of assets for its clients worldwide, from offices in the UK, Channel Islands, Switzerland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

With Temenos Wealth Front Office, Schroders Wealth Management benefits from standardized advisory processes. The solution includes dashboards for relationship managers and portfolio managers, client and investment profiling, investment proposal process, advanced order generation, comprehensive pre- and post-trade compliance checks, flexible benchmarking and performance reporting. It also provides a broad range of portfolio modelling and rebalancing tools, covering a wide range of assets, in a user-friendly and highly intuitive user experience.

Giovanni Leonardo, Head of Investment, Schroders Wealth Management, Switzerland, commented:

'We chose Temenos Wealth Front Office following a selection process to support our advisory business in Switzerland. The software handles all the complex processes and stringent regulations involved in advisory portfolio management, allowing our relationship managers to focus on the needs of our clients. It also provides the flexibility and efficiency we need in discretionary portfolio management.

David Macdonald, President of Europe, Temenos, said:

'We are proud to extend our long-term relationship with Schroders Wealth Management. As the bank seeks to grow and expand its service offering, Temenos Wealth Front Office will help to deliver an enhanced service, greater efficiency and consistent experience for its high and ultra-high net worth clients, leading to greater customer longevity and new business opportunities.'

Temenos Wealth Front Office was a natural choice for the bank because of its real-time, out-of-the-box integration with Schroders' existing Temenos Transact core banking system. The combination of Temenos Wealth Front Office and Temenos Transact creates an end-to-end wealth management platform with rich functionality, spanning back-office processing through to front-office portfolio management.

Schroders Wealth Management has been a long-time Temenos client and Temenos Transact for its core banking technology has helped the bank to cut costs by a third, simplify its IT landscape by 63%, build customized services, and improve service quality.

Temenos was recognized as the 'Most Innovative Banking Technology Partner of the Year' in the Private Banking & Wealth Management Awards and cited for its capacity to deliver digital client experiences while driving considerable efficiency gains for banks from a single front-to-back platform.

Temenos Press Contacts

Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

+1 610 232 2793 / +44 20 7423 3857

Alistair Kellie & Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications for Temenos

+44 20 7680 6550

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:19:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 896 M - -
Net income 2020 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 55,4x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 9 411 M 9 407 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 7 351
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart TEMENOS GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 132,84 $
Last Close Price 129,99 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Max Chuard Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman
Alexa Guenoun Chief Operating Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
André Loustau Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMENOS GROUP AG-6.75%9 407
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.20%1 735 361
SEA LIMITED14.89%116 895
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.99%114 371
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.27%57 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.90%53 149
