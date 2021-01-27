News Temenos Extends Partnership with Schroders for Wealth Front Office Schroders Wealth Management in Switzerland to deploy Temenos Wealth Front Office on Temenos Transact core to automate and enhance its advisory business Temenos' state-of-the-art wealth management platform to support Schroders' growth strategy

GENEVA, Switzerland - JANUARY 27, 2021 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Schroders Wealth Management in Switzerland has selected Temenos Wealth Front Office to automate and enhance its advisory business. Schroders Wealth Management will deploy the state-of-the-art portfolio management system on its existing Temenos Transact core banking platform to provide intuitive and powerful capabilities for relationship managers, advisers and portfolio managers. Supported by Temenos, Schroders Wealth Management looks after £65.7 billion of assets for its clients worldwide, from offices in the UK, Channel Islands, Switzerland, Singapore and Hong Kong.

With Temenos Wealth Front Office, Schroders Wealth Management benefits from standardized advisory processes. The solution includes dashboards for relationship managers and portfolio managers, client and investment profiling, investment proposal process, advanced order generation, comprehensive pre- and post-trade compliance checks, flexible benchmarking and performance reporting. It also provides a broad range of portfolio modelling and rebalancing tools, covering a wide range of assets, in a user-friendly and highly intuitive user experience.

Giovanni Leonardo, Head of Investment, Schroders Wealth Management, Switzerland, commented:

'We chose Temenos Wealth Front Office following a selection process to support our advisory business in Switzerland. The software handles all the complex processes and stringent regulations involved in advisory portfolio management, allowing our relationship managers to focus on the needs of our clients. It also provides the flexibility and efficiency we need in discretionary portfolio management.

David Macdonald, President of Europe, Temenos, said:

'We are proud to extend our long-term relationship with Schroders Wealth Management. As the bank seeks to grow and expand its service offering, Temenos Wealth Front Office will help to deliver an enhanced service, greater efficiency and consistent experience for its high and ultra-high net worth clients, leading to greater customer longevity and new business opportunities.'

Temenos Wealth Front Office was a natural choice for the bank because of its real-time, out-of-the-box integration with Schroders' existing Temenos Transact core banking system. The combination of Temenos Wealth Front Office and Temenos Transact creates an end-to-end wealth management platform with rich functionality, spanning back-office processing through to front-office portfolio management.

Schroders Wealth Management has been a long-time Temenos client and Temenos Transact for its core banking technology has helped the bank to cut costs by a third, simplify its IT landscape by 63%, build customized services, and improve service quality.

Temenos was recognized as the 'Most Innovative Banking Technology Partner of the Year' in the Private Banking & Wealth Management Awards and cited for its capacity to deliver digital client experiences while driving considerable efficiency gains for banks from a single front-to-back platform.

