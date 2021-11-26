Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TEMONA.inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3985   JP3545850004

TEMONA.INC.

(3985)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TEMONA : ［Delayed] Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEMONA. Inc. (3985) - Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

This translation of the original Japanese document is provided for informational purposes only.

If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

November 12, 2021

TEMONA. Inc.

Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP] (Non-Consolidated)

Stock listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

Securities code:

3985

URL:

https://temona.co.jp/

Representative:

Hayato Sagawa, president & representative director

Information contact:

Takayuki Shigei, executive officer, CFO

Telephone

+81-3-6635-6452

Scheduled dates

Ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

December 22, 2021

Dividend payout:

-

Filing of statutory year-end financial report:

December 23, 2021

Supplementary materials to financial results available:

No

Fiscal year-end earnings presentation held:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Operating Results

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit for the period

FY Ended

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

Sept. 30, 2021

2,405

4.5

458

175.3

457

177.7

290

200.9

Sept. 30, 2020

2,301

47.8

166

(41.3)

164

(42.9)

96

(50.6)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Return on assets

Operating profit

per share

per share

margin

FY Ended

¥

¥

%

%

%

Sept. 30, 2021

27.37

27.13

24.1

21.7

19.1

Sept. 30, 2020

8.99

8.79

7.5

7.7

7.2

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

Year ended Sept. 30, 2021: -

Year ended Sept. 30, 2021: -

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per

share

¥ million

¥ million

%

As of Sep. 30, 2021

2,188

1,361

61.9

127.32

As of Sep. 30, 2020

2,034

1,061

51.8

100.32

Reference: Total shareholders' equity: Sep. 30, 2021: ¥1,355 million Sep. 30, 2020: ¥1,054 million

TEMONA. Inc. (3985) - Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

(3) Cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

FY Ended

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

¥ million

Sept. 30, 2021

471

(135)

(129)

1,447

Sept. 30, 2020

Note: The Company disclosed the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, while the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are presented on a non-consolidated basis. For this reason, cash flows for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 are not presented in this earnings report.

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Payout

Ratio of

End-

End-first

End-third

Fiscal

Annual

dividends

dividends to

second

ratio

quarter

quarter

year-end

total

(Total)

net assets

quarter

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥ million

%

%

FY Ended

0.00

0.00

0.00

Sep. 30, 2020

FY Ended

0.00

0.00

0.00

Sep. 30, 2021

FY Ending

Sep. 30, 2022

0.00

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit for the

Basic earnings

period

per share

Six Months Ending

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

1,075

(15.3)

108

(58.1)

108

(58.1)

68

(57.2)

6.43

Mar. 31, 2022

Full year

2,274

(5.4)

201

(55.9)

202

(55.9)

127

(56.2)

11.95

Notes

  1. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement:
    1. Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards: None
    2. Changes other than the above 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at end of period (treasury shares included):

September 30, 2021: 11,389,592 shares

September 30, 2020: 11,256,048 shares

  1. Number of shares held in treasury at end of period: September 30, 2021: 745,317 shares September 30, 2020: 745,292 shares
  2. Average number of shares outstanding during the period: September 30, 2021: 10,603,460 shares

September 30, 2020: 10,727,996 shares

Note. The Company has introduced a "Board Benefit Trust" and an "Employees Benefit Trust". The Company's shares held by these trusts (September 30, 2020: 744,500 shares, September 30, 2021: 744,500 shares) are included in the number of treasury shares.

TEMONA. Inc. (3985) - Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

  • This earnings report is exempt from auditing by certified public accountants and the accounting auditor.

*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information

The above forecasts, which constitute forward-looking statements, are based on information available to the Company as of the date of the release of this document. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein due to a range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022" on page 5 in section "1. Operating Results and Financial Position" in the Accompanying Materials.

Temona Inc. (3985) FY09/2021 Financial Results

Accompanying Materials

Contents

1. Operating Results and Financial Position

2

(1) Operating Results

2

(2) Financial Position

4

(3) Cash Flows

4

(4) Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

5

2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards

6

3. Financial Statements and Main Notes

7

(1)

Balance Sheet

7

(2)

Statement of Income

9

(3)

Statements of Changes in Equity

10

(4)

Statement of Cash Flows

12

(5)

Notes on the Financial Statements

13

(Notes on the going-concern assumption)

13

(Changes in accounting estimates)

13

(Additional information)

13

(Segment information)

13

(Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method, etc.)

13

(Per share data)

14

(Significant subsequent events)

14

1

Temona Inc. (3985) FY09/2021 Financial Results

1. Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Operating Results

The Company disclosed the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, while the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are presented on a non-consolidated basis. To facilitate year-on-year comparisons, the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, are presented on a non-consolidated basis in this earnings report.

Non-consolidated financial results are as follows.

(Unit: ¥ thousand)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Change

Change (%)

Amount

Weighting

Amount

Weighting

(%)

(%)

Net sales

2,301,573

100.0

2,405,091

100.0

(

(

4.5

103,517

Cost of sales

934,153

40.6

925,810

38.5

8,342)

0.9)

Gross profit

1,367,420

59.4

1,479,280

61.5

(

111,860

(

8.2

SG&A expenses

1,200,931

52.2

1,020,977

42.5

179,954)

15.0)

Operating profit

166,488

7.2

458,303

19.1

291,814

175.3

Ordinary profit

164,867

7.2

457,906

19.0

293,039

177.7

Profit for the period

96,466

4.2

290,299

12.1

193,832

200.9

In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the prolonged impact of COVID-19 weighed on Japan's economy. Although the lifting of the state of emergency and progress with vaccinations offers some hope for a recovery in demand, the economic outlook remains uncertain

According to a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry survey on the domestic e-commerce market,

  1. market connected with the Company's business, business-to-consumere-commerce("B2C-EC") market transactions in 2020 decreased 0.43% year on year to 19.3 trillion yen while business-to- business e-commerce("B2B-EC") market transactions fell 5.1% to 334.9 trillion yen.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce ratio*1 , which is an indicator of the market penetration of e-commerce, continued to increase, rising to 8.08% for B2C-EC and 33.5% for B2B-EC, and the digitalization of commercial transactions is expected to continue to advance. In recent years, the continued rise in customer acquisition costs owing to population decline and other factors has boosted demand for subscription businesses, such as cloud-based businesses.

In this business environment, the Company has been working in line with its management philosophy, "Make business and everyday life easier"*2, to popularize recurring revenue business models. The Company is doing this through focusing efforts on functional enhancement of Subsc-Store, an online shopping cart system for B2C businesses that specialize in subscription-based business. In addition, to provide even greater value to Subsc-Store and Tamago Repeat customers, the Company has expanded services and options relating to ancillary businesses, such as the Chatbot, Subsc-Atobarai, and Temonavi businesses.

To promote greater service lineup selection and concentration, the Company incorporated the "members-onlye-commerce" functions of Subsc-Beauty into Subsc-@ and shifted the sales structure targeting brick-and-mortar stores to Subsc-@. These initiatives are contributing to further monetization of these services while also expanding their target markets.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Temona Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEMONA.INC.
02:30aTEMONA : ［Delayed] Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021
PU
08/19TEMONA : ［Delayed] Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
08/10TEMONA.inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/10TEMONA.inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending September 30, 2021
CI
2017Certain Common Shares of TEMONA.inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-OCT..
CI
2017Certain Common Shares of TEMONA.inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-JUL..
CI
2017TEMONA.inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥736.44 million.
CI
2017TEMONA.inc. has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 370 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2021 300 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 482 M 47,5 M 47,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart TEMONA.INC.
Duration : Period :
TEMONA.inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMONA.INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 515,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hayato Sagawa President & Representative Director
Takayuki Shigei Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Noriyuki Nakano Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ryuren Suzuki Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yasuhiro Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMONA.INC.-49.81%48
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.28%583 587
NETFLIX, INC.21.74%291 591
PROSUS N.V.-16.93%259 968
AIRBNB, INC.22.54%112 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.49%81 640