TEMONA : ［Delayed] Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

TEMONA. Inc. (3985) - Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 This translation of the original Japanese document is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails. November 12, 2021 TEMONA. Inc. Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] (Non-Consolidated) Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section) Securities code: 3985 URL: https://temona.co.jp/ Representative: Hayato Sagawa, president & representative director Information contact: Takayuki Shigei, executive officer, CFO Telephone +81-3-6635-6452 Scheduled dates Ordinary general meeting of shareholders: December 22, 2021 Dividend payout: - Filing of statutory year-end financial report: December 23, 2021 Supplementary materials to financial results available: No Fiscal year-end earnings presentation held: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) (1) Operating Results (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit for the period FY Ended ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % Sept. 30, 2021 2,405 4.5 458 175.3 457 177.7 290 200.9 Sept. 30, 2020 2,301 47.8 166 (41.3) 164 (42.9) 96 (50.6) Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Return on assets Operating profit per share per share margin FY Ended ¥ ¥ % % % Sept. 30, 2021 27.37 27.13 24.1 21.7 19.1 Sept. 30, 2020 8.99 8.79 7.5 7.7 7.2 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method Year ended Sept. 30, 2021: - Year ended Sept. 30, 2021: - (2) Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share ¥ million ¥ million % As of Sep. 30, 2021 2,188 1,361 61.9 127.32 As of Sep. 30, 2020 2,034 1,061 51.8 100.32 Reference: Total shareholders' equity: Sep. 30, 2021: ¥1,355 million Sep. 30, 2020: ¥1,054 million

TEMONA. Inc. (3985) - Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (3) Cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period FY Ended ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million ¥ million Sept. 30, 2021 471 (135) (129) 1,447 Sept. 30, 2020 － － － － Note: The Company disclosed the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, while the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are presented on a non-consolidated basis. For this reason, cash flows for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 are not presented in this earnings report. 2. Dividends Annual dividends per share Total cash Payout Ratio of End- End-first End-third Fiscal Annual dividends dividends to second ratio quarter quarter year-end total (Total) net assets quarter ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ million % % FY Ended － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － － － Sep. 30, 2020 FY Ended － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － － － Sep. 30, 2021 FY Ending Sep. 30, 2022 － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 － (Forecast) 3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022) (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit for the Basic earnings period per share Six Months Ending ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ 1,075 (15.3) 108 (58.1) 108 (58.1) 68 (57.2) 6.43 Mar. 31, 2022 Full year 2,274 (5.4) 201 (55.9) 202 (55.9) 127 (56.2) 11.95 Notes Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement: Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards: None Changes other than the above 1): None Changes in accounting estimates: Yes Retrospective restatement: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued at end of period (treasury shares included): September 30, 2021: 11,389,592 shares September 30, 2020: 11,256,048 shares Number of shares held in treasury at end of period: September 30, 2021: 745,317 shares September 30, 2020: 745,292 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period: September 30, 2021: 10,603,460 shares September 30, 2020: 10,727,996 shares Note. The Company has introduced a "Board Benefit Trust" and an "Employees Benefit Trust". The Company's shares held by these trusts (September 30, 2020: 744,500 shares, September 30, 2021: 744,500 shares) are included in the number of treasury shares.

TEMONA. Inc. (3985) - Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 This earnings report is exempt from auditing by certified public accountants and the accounting auditor. *Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information The above forecasts, which constitute forward-looking statements, are based on information available to the Company as of the date of the release of this document. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein due to a range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022" on page 5 in section "1. Operating Results and Financial Position" in the Accompanying Materials.

Temona Inc. (3985) FY09/2021 Financial Results Accompanying Materials Contents 1. Operating Results and Financial Position 2 (1) Operating Results 2 (2) Financial Position 4 (3) Cash Flows 4 (4) Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 5 2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards 6 3. Financial Statements and Main Notes 7 (1) Balance Sheet 7 (2) Statement of Income 9 (3) Statements of Changes in Equity 10 (4) Statement of Cash Flows 12 (5) Notes on the Financial Statements 13 (Notes on the going-concern assumption) 13 (Changes in accounting estimates) 13 (Additional information) 13 (Segment information) 13 (Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method, etc.) 13 (Per share data) 14 (Significant subsequent events) 14 1

Temona Inc. (3985) FY09/2021 Financial Results 1. Operating Results and Financial Position (1) Operating Results The Company disclosed the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, while the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are presented on a non-consolidated basis. To facilitate year-on-year comparisons, the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, are presented on a non-consolidated basis in this earnings report. Non-consolidated financial results are as follows. (Unit: ¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Change Change (%) Amount Weighting Amount Weighting (%) (%) Net sales 2,301,573 100.0 2,405,091 100.0 ( ( 4.5 103,517 Cost of sales 934,153 40.6 925,810 38.5 8,342) 0.9) Gross profit 1,367,420 59.4 1,479,280 61.5 ( 111,860 ( 8.2 SG&A expenses 1,200,931 52.2 1,020,977 42.5 179,954) 15.0) Operating profit 166,488 7.2 458,303 19.1 291,814 175.3 Ordinary profit 164,867 7.2 457,906 19.0 293,039 177.7 Profit for the period 96,466 4.2 290,299 12.1 193,832 200.9 In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the prolonged impact of COVID-19 weighed on Japan's economy. Although the lifting of the state of emergency and progress with vaccinations offers some hope for a recovery in demand, the economic outlook remains uncertain According to a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry survey on the domestic e-commerce market, market connected with the Company's business, business-to-consumere-commerce("B2C-EC") market transactions in 2020 decreased 0.43% year on year to 19.3 trillion yen while business-to- business e-commerce("B2B-EC") market transactions fell 5.1% to 334.9 trillion yen. Meanwhile, the e-commerce ratio*1 , which is an indicator of the market penetration of e-commerce, continued to increase, rising to 8.08% for B2C-EC and 33.5% for B2B-EC, and the digitalization of commercial transactions is expected to continue to advance. In recent years, the continued rise in customer acquisition costs owing to population decline and other factors has boosted demand for subscription businesses, such as cloud-based businesses. In this business environment, the Company has been working in line with its management philosophy, "Make business and everyday life easier"*2, to popularize recurring revenue business models. The Company is doing this through focusing efforts on functional enhancement of Subsc-Store, an online shopping cart system for B2C businesses that specialize in subscription-based business. In addition, to provide even greater value to Subsc-Store and Tamago Repeat customers, the Company has expanded services and options relating to ancillary businesses, such as the Chatbot, Subsc-Atobarai, and Temonavi businesses. To promote greater service lineup selection and concentration, the Company incorporated the "members-onlye-commerce" functions of Subsc-Beauty into Subsc-@ and shifted the sales structure targeting brick-and-mortar stores to Subsc-@. These initiatives are contributing to further monetization of these services while also expanding their target markets. 2

