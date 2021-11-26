TEMONA : ［Delayed] Earnings Report for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
Year ended Sept. 30, 2021: -
Year ended Sept. 30, 2021: -
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per
share
¥ million
¥ million
%
As of Sep. 30, 2021
2,188
1,361
61.9
127.32
As of Sep. 30, 2020
2,034
1,061
51.8
100.32
Reference: Total shareholders' equity: Sep. 30, 2021: ¥1,355 million Sep. 30, 2020: ¥1,054 million
(3) Cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
FY Ended
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
¥ million
Sept. 30, 2021
471
(135)
(129)
1,447
Sept. 30, 2020
－
－
－
－
Note: The Company disclosed the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, while the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are presented on a non-consolidated basis. For this reason, cash flows for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 are not presented in this earnings report.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Payout
Ratio of
End-
End-first
End-third
Fiscal
Annual
dividends
dividends to
second
ratio
quarter
quarter
year-end
total
(Total)
net assets
quarter
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥ million
%
%
FY Ended
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
－
－
－
Sep. 30, 2020
FY Ended
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
－
－
－
Sep. 30, 2021
FY Ending
Sep. 30, 2022
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
－
(Forecast)
3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement:
Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards: None
Changes other than the above 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
Retrospective restatement: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at end of period (treasury shares included):
September 30, 2021: 11,389,592 shares
September 30, 2020: 11,256,048 shares
Number of shares held in treasury at end of period: September 30, 2021: 745,317 shares September 30, 2020: 745,292 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period: September 30, 2021: 10,603,460 shares
September 30, 2020: 10,727,996 shares
Note. The Company has introduced a "Board Benefit Trust" and an "Employees Benefit Trust". The Company's shares held by these trusts (September 30, 2020: 744,500 shares, September 30, 2021: 744,500 shares) are included in the number of treasury shares.
This earnings report is exempt from auditing by certified public accountants and the accounting auditor.
*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information
The above forecasts, which constitute forward-looking statements, are based on information available to the Company as of the date of the release of this document. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein due to a range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts herein and other notice on the use of earnings forecasts, please refer to "(4) Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022" on page 5 in section "1. Operating Results and Financial Position" in the Accompanying Materials.
Accompanying Materials
Contents
1. Operating Results and Financial Position
2
(1) Operating Results
2
(2) Financial Position
4
(3) Cash Flows
4
(4) Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
5
2. Basic Policy on the Selection of Accounting Standards
6
3. Financial Statements and Main Notes
7
(1)
Balance Sheet
7
(2)
Statement of Income
9
(3)
Statements of Changes in Equity
10
(4)
Statement of Cash Flows
12
(5)
Notes on the Financial Statements
13
(Notes on the going-concern assumption)
13
(Changes in accounting estimates)
13
(Additional information)
13
(Segment information)
13
(Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method, etc.)
13
(Per share data)
14
(Significant subsequent events)
14
1
1. Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Operating Results
The Company disclosed the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, on a consolidated basis, while the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are presented on a non-consolidated basis. To facilitate year-on-year comparisons, the financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, are presented on a non-consolidated basis in this earnings report.
Non-consolidated financial results are as follows.
(Unit: ¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Change
Change (%)
Amount
Weighting
Amount
Weighting
(%)
(%)
Net sales
2,301,573
100.0
2,405,091
100.0
(
(
4.5
103,517
Cost of sales
934,153
40.6
925,810
38.5
8,342)
0.9)
Gross profit
1,367,420
59.4
1,479,280
61.5
(
111,860
(
8.2
SG&A expenses
1,200,931
52.2
1,020,977
42.5
179,954)
15.0)
Operating profit
166,488
7.2
458,303
19.1
291,814
175.3
Ordinary profit
164,867
7.2
457,906
19.0
293,039
177.7
Profit for the period
96,466
4.2
290,299
12.1
193,832
200.9
In the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the prolonged impact of COVID-19 weighed on Japan's economy. Although the lifting of the state of emergency and progress with vaccinations offers some hope for a recovery in demand, the economic outlook remains uncertain
According to a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry survey on the domestic e-commerce market,
market connected with the Company's business, business-to-consumere-commerce("B2C-EC") market transactions in 2020 decreased 0.43% year on year to 19.3 trillion yen while business-to- business e-commerce("B2B-EC") market transactions fell 5.1% to 334.9 trillion yen.
Meanwhile, the e-commerce ratio*1 , which is an indicator of the market penetration of e-commerce, continued to increase, rising to 8.08% for B2C-EC and 33.5% for B2B-EC, and the digitalization of commercial transactions is expected to continue to advance. In recent years, the continued rise in customer acquisition costs owing to population decline and other factors has boosted demand for subscription businesses, such as cloud-based businesses.
In this business environment, the Company has been working in line with its management philosophy, "Make business and everyday life easier"*2, to popularize recurring revenue business models. The Company is doing this through focusing efforts on functional enhancement of Subsc-Store, an online shopping cart system for B2C businesses that specialize in subscription-based business. In addition, to provide even greater value to Subsc-Store and Tamago Repeat customers, the Company has expanded services and options relating to ancillary businesses, such as the Chatbot, Subsc-Atobarai, and Temonavi businesses.
To promote greater service lineup selection and concentration, the Company incorporated the "members-onlye-commerce" functions of Subsc-Beauty into Subsc-@ and shifted the sales structure targeting brick-and-mortar stores to Subsc-@. These initiatives are contributing to further monetization of these services while also expanding their target markets.
2
