Tempest Minerals : Euro Exploration Update - Sulphides intersected in drilling

2022-01-25 | Sulphides intersected in drilling
Key Points
●
Sulphides visible in multiple holes including semi-massive zones
●
Thick zones of alteration and mineralisation intersected in all holes to date
●
Drilling to date aims to confrm historic drilling and extend known mineralisation
●
Drilling completed in two areas with a third in progress
●
Laboratory results due in Q1 2022
Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide a market update on the drilling progress at the Euro Project.
Drilling has been completed at two of the three target areas. All holes to date have intersected zones of
signifcant alteration including hydrothermal quartz breccia consistent with historical gold intersects, but also
appreciable semi-massive sulphides beyond the tenor previously reported which may be associated with large
ystems such as skarn or volcanic massive sulphides (VMS).
with skarn alteration of sedimentary rocks (~61m)
Figure 1: WARDH0065 a. Quartz+/-carbonate+/-pyrite vein in chlorite altered sedimentary rocks; b.
Garnet+pyroxene+chlorite skarn alteration (~58m); c. semi-massive sulfdes (pyrrhotite dominant) associated
Figure 2: Quartz veins with chalcopyrite in WARDH0068
Drilling Update
Two areas have been completed to date with a third in the fnal stages of drilling for a total of approximately 881m diamond drilling completed despite production being hampered by stafng issues associated with the holiday period and Western Australian border restrictions.
All drill holes to date have encountered thick zones of alteration including: chlorite, biotite, albite and garnet with visible mineralisation of quartz breccias and disseminated to semi massive sulphides.
In November 2021, Tempest announced the commencement of diamond drilling at the Euro Project primarily focussing on confrmation and extension of historic results 1 which include:
nr017:
17m
@ 1.2g/t Au from 20m
15m
@ 2.3 g/t Au (including 7m @ 3.4g/t Au) from 15m
nr018:
mbrb021a:
9m @ 1.2g/t Au (including 2m @ 11.4g/t Au) from 0m (surface)
Historic drilling at the project indicated the presence of rare disseminated sulphides associated with zones of
gold mineralisation. The presence of signifcant sulphides including pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite indicate that
the project may be more fertile than previously thought and also prospective for base metals.
Figure 3: Pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite vein WARDH0068 (164.10m)
Figure 4: Euro project planned drilling areas with legacy drilling and TEM planned drill areas
Background
The Euro Project is 176 km2 of 100% owned tenements within the exciting Warriedar exploration portfolio in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia
between several in development or producing operations including Karara (Iron), Shine (Iron), Mt Mulgine (Gold/Tungsten) and Rothsay (Gold/Copper).
Parts of the project were explored in the 1990s and early 2000s for gold and iron ore. Reconnaissance drilling in the north of the project area encountered signifcant gold mineralisation. Due to depressed metal prices, they were not considered priority and not followed up with targeted drilling.
Tempest advised in November that drilling had commenced at the Euro Project. The current program will test and extend new and previously known zones of mineralisation with signifcant historic drill results 2.
Geology
These are comparable to those that host major nearby deposits including Karara, Rothsay and Mount Mulgine.
The region has multiple generations of deformation including folding and shearing which can be observed clearly in geophysical models and in the feld. The major folding system appears northwest-southeastwith remnants of a later phase of refolding striking north-southand east-west.Multiple generations of shearing are also present, including offsets of fold axial planes. At least two of the shearing events appear relevant to the presence of gold mineralisation at the nearby Rothsay Mine as well as the Euro Project.
The current drilling program is targeting areas known to host gold within quartz sulphide veins within a larger associated alteration system.
Next Steps
● Drilling to conclude at area C with further infll and extension drill planning in progress ● Laboratory results due Q1 2022
● Meleya Project feldwork and siteworks for Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) confounded drill program to begin in the imminent future
The Board of the Company has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.
About TEM
The Company has an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success.
Tempest leverages the team's energy, technical and commercial acumen to execute the Company's mission - to maximize shareholder value through focussed, data-driven,risk-weighted exploration and development of our assets.
Contact
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are only predictions, based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expected or implied in any forward-looking statement.
The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation, warranty or prediction with respect to the accuracy of the underlying assumptions or that any forward-looking statements will be or are likely to be fulflled. Tempest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to refect events or circumstances after the date of this document (subject to securities exchange disclosure requirements).
advice.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and general project comments is based on information compiled by Don Smith who is the Managing Director of Tempest Minerals Ltd. Don is a Member of AusIMM and AIG and has sufcient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defned in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Don consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
