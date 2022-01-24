Tempest Minerals : Euro Exploration Update - Sulphides intersected in drilling

ystems such as skarn or volcanic massive sulphides (VMS).

appreciable semi-massive sulphides beyond the tenor previously reported which may be associated with large

signifcant alteration including hydrothermal quartz breccia consistent with historical gold intersects, but also

Drilling has been completed at two of the three target areas. All holes to date have intersected zones of

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide a market update on the drilling progress at the Euro Project.

Drilling completed in two areas with a third in progress

Drilling to date aims to confrm historic drilling and extend known mineralisation

Thick zones of alteration and mineralisation intersected in all holes to date

the project may be more fertile than previously thought and also prospective for base metals.

gold mineralisation. The presence of signifcant sulphides including pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite indicate that

Historic drilling at the project indicated the presence of rare disseminated sulphides associated with zones of

In November 2021, Tempest announced the commencement of diamond drilling at the Euro Project primarily focussing on confrmation and extension of historic results 1 which include:

All drill holes to date have encountered thick zones of alteration including: chlorite, biotite, albite and garnet with visible mineralisation of quartz breccias and disseminated to semi massive sulphides.

Two areas have been completed to date with a third in the fnal stages of drilling for a total of approximately 881m diamond drilling completed despite production being hampered by stafng issues associated with the holiday period and Western Australian border restrictions.

2022-01-25 | Sulphides intersected in drilling

Background

The Euro Project is 176 km 2 of 100% owned tenements within the exciting Warriedar exploration portfolio in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia

only which totals more than 900 km 2 (>604 km 2 granted and 311 km 2 of pending). The Euro Project is an underexplored geological terrain located

between several in development or producing operations including Karara (Iron), Shine (Iron), Mt Mulgine (Gold/Tungsten) and Rothsay (Gold/Copper).

Parts of the project were explored in the 1990s and early 2000s for gold and iron ore. Reconnaissance drilling in the north of the project area encountered signifcant gold mineralisation. Due to depressed metal prices, they were not considered priority and not followed up with targeted

use drilling.

Tempest advised in November that drilling had commenced at the Euro Project. The current program will test and extend new and previously known zones of mineralisation with signifcant historic drill results 2 .

Geology

personal The Euro Project comprises part of the southern Yalgoo Greenstone belt with primary host rock stratigraphy of ultramafc, mafc and felsic volcanic and sedimentary sequences including banded iron-formations (BIF).

These are comparable to those that host major nearby deposits including Karara, Rothsay and Mount Mulgine.

The region has multiple generations of deformation including folding and shearing which can be observed clearly in geophysical models and in the feld. The major folding system appears northwest-southeast with remnants of a later phase of refolding striking north-south and east-west. Multiple generations of shearing are also present, including offsets of fold axial planes. At least two of the shearing events appear relevant to the presence of gold mineralisation at the nearby Rothsay Mine as well as the Euro Project.

The current drilling program is targeting areas known to host gold within quartz sulphide veins within a larger associated alteration system.

Next Steps

● Drilling to conclude at area C with further infll and extension drill planning in progress For ● Laboratory results due Q1 2022

● Meleya Project feldwork and siteworks for Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) confounded drill program to begin in the imminent future