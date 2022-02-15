Log in
    TEM   AU0000103087

TEMPEST MINERALS LIMITED

(TEM)
Tempest Minerals : Euro - Further Sulphides Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

02/15/2022
Figure 1: Semi-massivesulphides over approximately 1m in WARDH71 (64-65m)

ASX : TEM

2022-02-16 | Further Sulphides Intersected Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

TEM | Euro Exploration Update - Further Sulphides Intersected Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

only

Key Points

Further thick zones of sulphides intersected in remaining holes

Drilling completed with three areas tested and further drilling in planning

Historic and current drilling shows >1 kilometre mineralised corridor

Laboratory results due in Q1 2022

News Item

useTempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to announce additional drillholes have intersected substantial mineralisation at the Euro Project. Downhole geology from the new drilling has been correlated with historical work and has now been interpreted to be part of a larger mineralised zone which extends over everal kilometres. With the completion of drilling at the Euro Project, three areas were tested for a total of approximately 890m of diamond drilling.

personalForEuro Project

Drilling Update

Drilling for this campaign at Euro has been concluded, with three target areas tested for a total of approximately 890m of diamond drilling. The drillcore in the fnal holes (WARDH70 and 71) is currently being logged and sampled and will be submitted for multi-element analysis shortly.

The extensive mineralisation and favourable geology encountered within the drilling to date is encouraging and potentially correlates well with historical drilling results. The geology and alteration assemblages are indicative of large mineralising systems such as skarn or volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS).

TEM are awaiting assays from the current drilling and planning for follow up drilling is currently in progress.

Tempest Minerals Ltd │ ACN 612 008 358 Phone: +61 8 9200 0435

Address: Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street, Mt Hawthorn, WA 6016

Page 1 | 12

Figure 2: Euro project drilling areas with mineralisation correlated over >1km

ASX : TEM

2022-02-16 | Further Sulphides Intersected Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

onlyuse personalGeology

The Euro Project comprises part of the southern Yalgoo Greenstone belt with primary host rock stratigraphy f ultramafc, mafc and felsic volcanic and sedimentary sequences including banded iron-formations (BIF).

These are comparable to those that host major nearby deposits including Karara, Rothsay and Mount Mulgine.

The region has multiple generations of deformation including folding and shearing which can be observed clearly in geophysical models and in the feld. The major folding system appears northwest-southeast with r mnants of a later phase of refolding striking north-south and east-west. Multiple generations of shearing are also present, including offsets of fold axial planes. At least two of the shearing events appear relevant to the presence of gold mineralisation at the nearby Rothsay Mine as well as the Euro Project.

The recently completed drilling program is targeting areas known to host gold within quartz sulphide veins

within a larger associated alteration system. For

Page 2 | 12

ASX : TEM

2022-02-16 | Further Sulphides Intersected Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

Background

The Euro Project is 176 km2 of 100% owned tenements within the exciting onlyWarriedar exploration portfolio in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia which totals more than 900 km2 (>604 km2 granted and 311 km2 of pending). The Euro Project is an underexplored geological terrain located between several in development or producing operations including Karara (Iron), Shine (Iron), Mt Mulgine (Gold/Tungsten) and Rothsay

(Gold/Copper).

Parts of the project were explored in the 1990s and early 2000s for gold and iron ore. Reconnaissance drilling in the north of the project area usencountered signifcant gold mineralisation. Due to depressed metal prices, they were not considered priority and not followed up with targeted

drilling.

The recent drilling at the Euro Project was aimed at extending new and previously known zones of mineralisation with signifcant historic drill results 1 including:

NR017:

17m

@ 1.2g/t from 20m

personal

15m

@ 2.3 g/t (including 7m @ 3.4g/t) from 15m

NR018:

MBRB021A:

9m @ 1.2 (including 2m @11.4) from 0m (surface)

Next Steps

  • Laboratory results due Q1 2022
  • Further drilling planning and approvals in progress
  • Siteworks for Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) co - funded drill program in progress

For

Page 3 | 12

ASX : TEM

2022-02-16 | Further Sulphides Intersected Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

The Board of the Company has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.

About TEM

onlyTempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian based mineral exploration company with a diversifed portfolio of projects in Western Australia considered highly prospective for precious, base and energy metals.

The Company has an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success.

Tempest leverages the team's energy, technical and commercial acumen to execute the Company's mission - to maximize shareholder value through focussed, data-driven,risk-weighted exploration and development of our assets.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Don Smith

Managing Director

use

Level 2, Suite 9

www.tempestminerals.com

389 Oxford Street

LinkedIn

Mt Hawthorn,

Western Australia

Instagram

6016

Twitter

+61 89200 0435

Facebook

personalForward-looking statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are only predictions, based on certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results expected or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation, warranty or prediction with respect to the accuracy of the underlying assumptions or that any forward-looking statements will be or are likely to be fulflled. Tempest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to refect events or circumstances after the date of this document (subject to securities exchange disclosure requirements).

The information in this document does not take into account the objectives, fnancial situation or particular needs Forof any person or organisation. Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other

advice.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and general project comments is based on information compiled by Don Smith who is the Managing Director of Tempest Minerals Ltd. Mr Smith is a Member of AusIMM and AIG and has sufcient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defned in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Smith consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 4 | 12

ASX : TEM

2022-02-16 | Further Sulphides Intersected Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

Appendix A: References

For personal use only

1. TEM ASX announcement dated 24 January 2022 "Euro Exploration Update - Sulphides intersected in drilling"

Page 5 | 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tempest Minerals Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
