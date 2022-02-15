Tempest Minerals : Euro - Further Sulphides Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

TEM are awaiting assays from the current drilling and planning for follow up drilling is currently in progress.

The extensive mineralisation and favourable geology encountered within the drilling to date is encouraging and potentially correlates well with historical drilling results. The geology and alteration assemblages are indicative of large mineralising systems such as skarn or volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS).

Drilling for this campaign at Euro has been concluded, with three target areas tested for a total of approximately 890m of diamond drilling. The drillcore in the fnal holes (WARDH70 and 71) is currently being logged and sampled and will be submitted for multi-element analysis shortly.

useTempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to announce additional drillholes have intersected substantial mineralisation at the Euro Project. Downhole geology from the new drilling has been correlated with historical work and has now been interpreted to be part of a larger mineralised zone which extends over everal kilometres. With the completion of drilling at the Euro Project, three areas were tested for a total of approximately 890m of diamond drilling.

The region has multiple generations of deformation including folding and shearing which can be observed clearly in geophysical models and in the feld. The major folding system appears northwest-southeast with r mnants of a later phase of refolding striking north-south and east-west. Multiple generations of shearing are also present, including offsets of fold axial planes. At least two of the shearing events appear relevant to the presence of gold mineralisation at the nearby Rothsay Mine as well as the Euro Project.

These are comparable to those that host major nearby deposits including Karara, Rothsay and Mount Mulgine.

The Euro Project comprises part of the southern Yalgoo Greenstone belt with primary host rock stratigraphy f ultramafc, mafc and felsic volcanic and sedimentary sequences including banded iron-formations (BIF).

The recent drilling at the Euro Project was aimed at extending new and previously known zones of mineralisation with signifcant historic drill results 1 including:

Parts of the project were explored in the 1990s and early 2000s for gold and iron ore. Reconnaissance drilling in the north of the project area usencountered signifcant gold mineralisation. Due to depressed metal prices, they were not considered priority and not followed up with targeted

The Euro Project is 176 km2 of 100% owned tenements within the exciting onlyWarriedar exploration portfolio in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia which totals more than 900 km2 (>604 km2 granted and 311 km2 of pending). The Euro Project is an underexplored geological terrain located between several in development or producing operations including Karara (Iron), Shine (Iron), Mt Mulgine (Gold/Tungsten) and Rothsay

2022-02-16 | Further Sulphides Intersected Within Broader Mineralised Corridor

The Board of the Company has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.

