Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Tempest Minerals (ASX: TEM) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Don Smith of Tempest Minerals will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year’s event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian based mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Western Australia considered highly prospective for precious, base and energy metals.The Company has an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success.Tempest leverages the team’s energy, technical and commercial acumen to execute the company’s mission – to maximise shareholder value through focused, data-driven, risk-weighted exploration and development of our assets.

For additional Information, please contact:

Tempest Minerals

Don Smith

Managing Director

+61892000435

info@tempestminerals.com

tempestminerals.com