April 2024

Randomized 1L HCC data are superior to standard of care ✓ ORR of 1120 arm is independent of PD-L1 or inflamed tumor status

✓ OS HR favors 1120 and median not reached

✓ Biomarker data further support dual MOA of TPST-1120 ✓ Beyond HCC: positive data in RCC & CCA ✓ Three additional programs - diversified portfolio

First First-in-Class Oncology Pipeline with Broad Potential

Spanning early-stage novel targets to late-stage, pivotal development

Indication(s)

ResearchIND-Enabling

STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Status

"HCC" hepatocellular carcinoma, "RCC" renal cell carcinoma, "CCA" cholangiocarcinoma

First in class if approved by FDA. 1 Pursuant to a collaboration with Roche; TPST retains all product rights.

TPST-1120

First-in-Class PPAR Antagonist

TPST-1120: First-in-Class1 PPARα Antagonist

Targets both tumor cells and immune suppressive cells

Tumor cell proliferation

Target tumor or immune suppressive cell

Angiogenesis

Immune suppression

1First-in-Class status is dependent on FDA approval

Targets FAO-dependent tumors

(on-tumor activity)

Targets angiogenesis distinct from VEGF inhibitors (combination opportunity)

Targets FAO-dependent immune suppressor cells (ICI combination opportunity)

FAO-Dependent Tumors Inform Clinical Strategy

TCGA-based analysis of tumor metabolic gene expression profiles

Increasing FAO usage

High

Expression

PPARa + 30FAO Genes

Low Expression

Focus on FAO-dependent tumors: HCC, RCC, prostate, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreas, NSCLC, CRC

Positive data in HCC, RCC & CCA

Durable Responses in Combination with α-PD-1

MC38 colorectal cancer tumor model, C57BL/6 immunocompetent mice

TPST-1120 + anti-PD1 treatment

Tumor re-challenge

Tumor Re-challenge

C57BL/6 mice bearing 150 mm3 MC38 flank tumors treated with TPST-1120 30 mg/kg BID and 200 μg α-PD-1 Q3D

Source: Dipak Panigrahy, Harvard

Activated β-Catenin Pathway Induces PPARα Expression and Reliance on FAO

Identifying cancers with increased sensitivity to TPST-1120

Activated β-catenin pathway

Increased FAO in b-catenin-activated mouse hepatocytes

Refs: Senni (2019) Gut, 68:322.

NT: Normal liver tissue M: Mt CTNNB1 HCC

NM: Non-mt CTNNB1 HCC

Increased FAO in b-catenin-activated mouse liver is PPARa-dependent

Preclinical HCC Data Support Clinical Development Strategy

β-catenin pathway frequently activated in HCC: Potential Biomarker

• Wnt/β-catenin pathway is critical for stem cell regeneration, and tumorigenesis (i.e., EMT)

• Activation of WNT/β-catenin pathway occurs frequently in HCC: 40-70%1,2,3

• PPARα expression is higher in CTNNB1-mutated human HCC

• β-catenin activated HCC confers dependence on FAO for metabolism

• Available genetic tests for CTNNB1, APC and modulators of β-catenin pathway

Efficacy in syngeneic β-Catenin-driven hepatocellular carcinoma model*

*Hepa 1-6 tumor cells are β-catenin driven (Pandit et al. BMC Cancer (2018) 18:783)

Source: Dipak Panigrahy collaboration; Rx initiated 12d post implantation; TPST-1120 30 MGPK BID; α-PD-1 200 ug Q3d

10