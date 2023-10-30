Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.(Tempest) is a clinical-stage oncology company. The Company is focused on developing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a range of tumors. The Company's two clinical programs include TPST-1120 and TPST-1495. TPST-1120 is a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARa). TPST-1120 is in Phase I and II trials in solid tumors, including a global randomized Phase Ib/II trial in combination with the standard-of-care first-line regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Its second clinical program, TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of the EP2 and EP4 receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is in Phase I monotherapy and combination trials in solid tumors.