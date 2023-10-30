Item 8.01 Other Events.
On October 26, 2023, Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), received a formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires listed companies maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share.
