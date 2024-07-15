Risk warnings

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase shares in the Company and has notbeen prepared in connection with any such offer or invitation. Before investing in the Company, or any other investment product, you should satisfy yourself asto its suitability and the risks involved, and you may wish to consulta financial adviser.

Any return you receive depends on future market performance and is uncertain. The Company does not seek any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment. For information on the principal risks the Company is exposed to please refer to the Company's Annual Report, Key Information Document or Investor Disclosure Document, available athttps://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/documents/.

Company share price risk

Shares in the Company arebought and sold on the London Stock Exchange. Theprice you payor receive, like other listed shares, is determined by supply and demand and may be at a discount or premium to the underlying net asset value of the Company. Usually, at any given time, the price you pay for a share will be higher than the price you could sell it.

Borrowing/leverage risk

The Company has increased its exposure to investments via borrowings and this could potentially magnify any losses or gains made by the Company.

The Company's gearing and discount management policies can be found at https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/investment-approach/investment-policies/

Interest rate

The value of fixed income assets & liabilities (e.g. bonds) tends to decrease when interest rates and/or inflation rises and increase when interest rates and/or inflation falls.

Concentration risk

The Company's portfolio may be concentrated in a limited number of geographical regions, industry sectors, markets and/or individual positions. This may result in large changes in the value of the portfolio, both up or down, which may adversely impact the Company's performance.

Target market

The Company is suitable for investors seeking an investment that aims to deliver total returns over the longer term (at least five years), is compatible with the needs for retail clients, professional clients and eligible counterparties and is eligible for all distribution channels.

The Company may not be suitable for investors who are concerned about short-term volatility and performance, have low or no risk tolerance or are looking for capital protection, who are seeking a guaranteed or regular income, or a predictable return profile. The Company does not offer capital protection.

Value assessment

Frostrow Capital LLP has conducted an annual value assessment on the Company in line with Financial ConductAuthority (FCA) rulessetout in the Consumer Duty regulation. Theassessment focuses on the nature of the product, including benefits received and its quality, limitations that are part of the product, expected total costs to clients and target market considerations.

Within this, the assessment considers quality of services, performance of the Company (against both benchmark and peers), total fees (including management fees and entry and exit fees as applicable to the Company) and considerswhether vulnerable consumersare able to receive fair value from the product.

Frostrow Capital LLP concluded that the Company is providing value based on the above assessment.

Important information

This financial promotion is issued by Frostrow Capital LLP which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA").

All rights in any referenced index are vested in the index owner and/or its licensors, who do not accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the index or any underlying data.