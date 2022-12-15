Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of New Non-Executive Director

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(“Temple Bar”)

Appointment of New Non-Executive Director

The Board of Temple Bar is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolyn Sims as a non-executive Director and member of the Audit and Risk, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees, with effect from 1 January 2023.

Carolyn brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board. Carolyn is the CFO and COO of British International Investment plc, the UK’s Development Finance Institution. Prior to joining British International Investment in 2020, Carolyn was CFO of the Wealth Management Division of Schroders plc and a member of its Group Management Committee. Prior to that, Carolyn was the CFO of Cazenove Capital Management Limited until its sale to Schroders in 2013.

Carolyn started her career with Touche Ross & Co. where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant. She then joined Lazard where her roles included COO for Global Capital Markets and UK Finance Director.

There are no disclosures required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13

15 December 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323