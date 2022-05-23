Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

Log in
05/23/2022
23 May 2022

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the “Company”)

BLOCK LISTING APPLICATION

Subsequent to the Share Split which took effect on 13 May 2022, the Company has made an application to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange to increase its block listing facility commensurate with the Share Split. Application has therefore been made for 14,393,010 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List, and to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Shares may be issued under the block listing from time to time to satisfy investor demand and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares trade. When issued, the Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Shares of the Company.

Admission is expected to become effective at 8:00a.m. on 24 May 2022.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc  +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC  +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield 

Montfort Communications  RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins  +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart  +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323 


© PRNewswire 2022
