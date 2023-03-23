Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:49:58 2023-03-23 am EDT
227.00 GBX   -0.87%
09:42aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Correction : Annual Financial Report
PR
06:42aTemple Bar yearly net asset value falls; lifts dividend
AN
03:01aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Correction : Annual Financial Report

03/23/2023 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Correction: Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (the "Company") Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

 

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the “Company”)

Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Following the announcement of the Company's Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022 made at 7am on 23 March 2023, a correction has been made on page 89 to note one of the Notice of Annual General Meeting within the full Annual Report.

Please see the full corrected text below:

"Members who hold ordinary shares in the Company in uncertificated form must have been entered on the Company’s register of members by 6.30pm on 4 May 2023 in order to be able to attend and vote at the meeting, or if the meeting is adjourned, 6.30pm on the day two business days before the time fixed for the adjourned meeting. Such members may only vote at the meeting in respect of ordinary shares held at the time"

The remainder of the Company's Annual Report is unchanged and can be viewed here https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2039234/TBIT_RA22_1_18_clean.pdf. Copies of the Annual Report are available for download from the Company's website https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
09:42aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Co : Annual Financial Report
PR
06:42aTemple Bar yearly net asset value falls; lifts dividend
AN
03:01aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/22Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/21Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/17Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/16Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/14Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/13Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/10Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer