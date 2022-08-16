Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
225.00 GBX   +0.90%
12:42pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
11:56aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/15Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

08/16/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022 of 2.3 pence per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 September 2022 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 9 September 2022.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 8 September 2022.

The Board intends to pay a total dividend of 9.0 pence per share for the full year.

16 August 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
12:42pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
11:56aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/15Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/12Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/05Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/04Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/03Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/02Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/01Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/26Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news