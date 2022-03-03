Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMPL   GB0008825324

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

03/03/2022 | 07:28am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0008825324

Issuer Name

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

1607 Capital Partners, LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Richmond

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
State Street Global Advisors Boston United States
The Northern Trust Company Chicago United States
Bank of New York Mellon New York United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Feb-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Feb-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.996000 0.000000 4.996000 3294633
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.380000 0.000000 5.380000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0008825324 0 3294633 0.000000 4.996000
Sub Total 8.A 3294633 4.996000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Bryan Huntley, CCO
804-525-1741

12. Date of Completion

28-Feb-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Richmond, VA


© PRNewswire 2022
