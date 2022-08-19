Log in
    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
2022-08-19
223.00 GBX    0.00%
09:30aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02:52aTemple Bar Investment Trust Wipes Out H1 Profit on Fair Value Losses
MT
02:04aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Half-year report 2022
PU
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

08/19/2022 | 09:30am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMV92D64

Issuer Name

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbone Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Rathbone Investment Management International Limited St Helier Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
BNP Paribas Limited London UK
Rathbone Nominees Limited London UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Aug-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Aug-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.084700 0.000000 5.084700 16620717
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMV92D64 16620717 5.084700
Sub Total 8.A 16620717 5.084700%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbone Investment Management Limited 5.076300 5.076300%
Rathbone Investment Management International Limited 0.008400 0.008400%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

19-Aug-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


© PRNewswire 2022
