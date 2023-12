Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's investment objective is to provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return through investments in United Kingdom listed securities. The Company invests primarily in United Kingdom equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. It is focused on investing in the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) 350 companies. The Company invests in various sectors, including consumer services, oil and gas, financials, industrials, basic materials, utilities, telecommunications, consumer goods, technology, and healthcare. The Company's investment manager is RWC Asset Management LLP.

