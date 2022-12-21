Advanced search
    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
2022-12-21
221.00 GBX   +3.03%
12:24pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:15pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Proposed Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager
PR
12/20Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Proposed Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

12/21/2022 | 12:15pm EST
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

Proposed change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager (‘AIFM’)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (‘the Company’) announces the proposed appointment of Frostrow Capital LLP (‘Frostrow’) as its AIFM effective 1 July 2023, subject to contract and FCA approval. The Company’s investment manager, RWC Asset Management LLP (‘Redwheel’), will continue in its role.  Frostrow will also take on a number of marketing and distribution tasks currently undertaken by Redwheel.

Further details will be set out in the Company’s annual report for the year ending 31 December 2022, which is expected to be available to shareholders by April 2023.

For further information please contact:

Redwheel +44 (0)20 7227 6000

James Aylett

Frostrow +44 (0)203 008 4910

Alastair Smith
Richard Plaskett

Cenkos Securities +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Andrew Worne

Tunga Chigovanyika

21 December 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


