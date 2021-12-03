Log in
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12/03/2021 | 12:31pm EST
03 December 2021

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 16,341 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1092.1958 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765 Ordinary Shares, of which 571,336 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 66,301,429 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc                                                             +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC                                                                                         +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield    

Montfort Communications  RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins                                                                                 +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart                                                            +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© PRNewswire 2021
