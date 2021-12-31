Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMPL   GB0008825324

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:35:20 am
1108 GBX   -0.18%
08:16aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/29Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/22Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

12/31/2021 | 08:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 December 2021

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 26,586 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1107.24 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765 Ordinary Shares, of which 920,980 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 65,951,785 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc  +44 (0)20 7397 8900
Tunga Chigovanyika
Will Talkington
Andrew Worne
Will Rogers

RWC  +44 (0)20 7227 6025
Gary Tuffield    

Montfort Communications  RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins  +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart  +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
08:16aTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/29Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/22Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/20Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/17Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/15Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/13Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/10TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Hope for the best, plan for the worst
PU
12/09TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/08Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news