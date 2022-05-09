Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

09 May 2022
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Company announces that, it has today purchased 11,726 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1095.4750 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.
Total Voting Rights
Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765 Ordinary Shares, of which 1,181,105 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 65,691,660 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323