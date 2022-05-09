Log in
    TMPL   GB0008825324

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
05/09
1092.00 GBX   -3.19%
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/09/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
09 May 2022

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 11,726 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1095.4750 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765 Ordinary Shares, of which 1,181,105 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 65,691,660 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc  +44 (0)20 7397 8900
Tunga Chigovanyika
Will Talkington
Andrew Worne
Will Rogers

RWC  +44 (0)20 7227 6025
Gary Tuffield    

Montfort Communications  RWC@montfort.london
Gay Collins  +44 (0) 7798 626282
Toto Reissland-Burghart  +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


