    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
221.00 GBX   -0.67%
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/25/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
25 August 2022

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 198,056 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 221.00 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 9,478,504 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 324,885,321 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield    

Montfort Communications  RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins  +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart  +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© PRNewswire 2022
