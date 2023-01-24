Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-01-24 am EST
236.00 GBX   -0.21%
12:10pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/23Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/20Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

01/24/2023 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 January 2023

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 131,005 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 235.3321 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 19,082,322 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 315,281,503 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield    

Montfort Communications  RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins  +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart  +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
12:10pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/23Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/20Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/19Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/18Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/17Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/17Temple Bar Investment Trust : Share buybacks…
PU
01/16Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/13Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/12Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news