    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
  Report
06/07/2023
226.00 GBX   -0.44%
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/07/2023 | 12:18pm EDT
7 June 2023

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 20,504 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 226.00 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury.

Total Voting Rights

Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 334,363,825 Ordinary Shares, of which 29,892,498 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 304,471,327 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900

Tunga Chigovanyika

Will Talkington

Andrew Worne

Will Rogers

RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025

Gary Tuffield    

Montfort Communications  RWC@montfort.london

Gay Collins  +44 (0) 7798 626282

Toto Reissland-Burghart  +44 (0) 7976 098139

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


