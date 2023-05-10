Advanced search
    TMPL   GB00BMV92D64

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(TMPL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-05-10 am EDT
230.00 GBX   -0.22%
12:51pTemple Bar Investment Trust : Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
PU
12:31pTemple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/09Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Temple Bar Investment Trust : Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting

05/10/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Registration number 00214601

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS

of

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Passed on 9 May 2023

At the Annual General Meeting of the above-named Company, duly convened at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, the following resolutions were passed, Resolution 12 as an Ordinary Resolution and Resolutions 13 to 15 as Special Resolutions.

Resolution 12 - Ordinary Resolution

THAT, in substitution of all existing authorities, the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act") to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company ('Rights') up to an aggregate maximum nominal amount of £1,671,819, being 10% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this Notice and representing 33,436,383 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (or if changed, the number representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company at the date at which this resolution is passed), such authority to expire at the conclusion of the AGM of the Company to be held in 2024 (unless previously renewed, varied, revoked or extended by the Company in general meeting), save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted after such expiry, and the Directors may allot ordinary shares in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired.

Resolution 13 - Special Resolution

THAT, subject to the passing of resolution 12 set out above, the Directors be and they are hereby generally empowered pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act to allot equity securities (as defined in Section 560 of the Companies Act) for cash, including for the avoidance of doubt, the sale of shares held by the Company as treasury shares, in accordance with the authority conferred on the Directors by resolution 12, as if Section 561 of the Companies Act did not apply to the allotment or sale, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,671,819 (being 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company at the date of this Notice), (or, if changed, the number representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company at the date at which this resolution is passed), such power to expire at the conclusion of the AGM of the Company to be held in 2024 (unless previously renewed, varied, revoked or extended by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may, at any time prior to the expiry of such power, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted or sold from treasury after the expiry of such power and the Directors may allot or sell ordinary shares from treasury in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if such power had not expired.

Resolution 14 - Special Resolution

THAT, the Company generally be and is hereby authorised for the purpose of Section 701 of the Companies Act to make market purchases (as defined in Section 693 of the Companies Act) of its ordinary shares in issue, either for retention as treasury shares for future reissue, resale, transfer or cancellation provided that:

i) the maximum number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 14.99% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution;

ii) the minimum price (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company) which may be paid for such ordinary shares is the nominal value per share;

iii) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses payable by the Company) which may be paid for such ordinary shares shall be the higher of:

i) an amount equal to 105% of the middle market quotations for an ordinary share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the ordinary shares are purchased; and

ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

This authority shall expire at the conclusion of the AGM of the Company to be held in 2024 (unless previously revoked, varied, renewed or extended by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may, before such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase shares which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority.

Resolution 15 - Special Resolution

THAT, a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

Disclaimer

Temple Bar Investment Trust plc published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:50:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
