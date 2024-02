Temple & Webster Group Ltd is an Australia-based online retailer of furniture and homewares. The Company has over 200,000 products on sale from hundreds of suppliers. The Company's drop-shipping model whereby products are sent directly to customers by suppliers, enabling faster delivery times and reducing the need to hold inventory, allowing for a larger product range. The drop ship range is complemented by a private label range which is sourced directly by the Company from overseas suppliers. The Company operates in one segment, being the sale of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products through its online platform. The Build by Temple & Webster (www.thebuild.com.au) is a pure play online retailer for home improvement. Its subsidiaries include Temple & Webster Pty Ltd, Temple & Webster Services Pty Ltd, TPW Group Services Pty Ltd, Milan Direct Group Investments Pty Ltd, Milan Direct Pty Ltd, Milan Direct UK Pty Ltd and Temple & Webster NZ Ltd.

Sector Home Furnishings Retailers