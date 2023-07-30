End-of-day quote Nyse -
06:00:00 2023-07-20 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
5.180
USD
-1.52%
0.00%
-5.65%
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund : TEI Section 19 Notice as of 07/31/23
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in bonds from emerging markets around the world to generate income for the Fund, seeking opportunities while monitoring changes in interest rates, currency exchange rates and credit risk. Its investment portfolio includes foreign government and agency securities, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and short-term investments. Its markets are located in the Asia Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America and Africa. Its investment manager is Franklin Advisers, Inc.
