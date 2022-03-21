Templeton Emerging Markets Fund : "EMF") Announces Management Fee Decrease

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 21, 2022 - TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND (NYSE: GIM) ("GIM" or the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees and manager recently reached an agreement to implement a fee waiver to reduce the Fund's investment management fee by 10 basis points.

As a result of this fee waiver, for the period beginning March 1, 2022 and ending September 1, 2022, the Fund will pay the investment manager a monthly fee in dollars, at the annual rate of the Fund's daily net assets, as listed below, payable at the end of each calendar month:

0.600% up to and including $200 million; and

0.535% over $200 million, up to an including $700 million.

Recommencing on September 1, 2022, the Fund will pay the investment manager a monthly fee in dollars, at the annual rate of the Fund's daily net assets, as listed below, payable at the end of each calendar month:

0.700% up to and including $200 million; and

0.635% over $200 million, up to an including $700 million.

