    EMF   US8801911012

TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND

(EMF)
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund : "EMF") Announces Management Fee Decrease

03/21/2022 | 11:09am EDT
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 21, 2022 - TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND (NYSE: GIM) ("GIM" or the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Trustees and manager recently reached an agreement to implement a fee waiver to reduce the Fund's investment management fee by 10 basis points.

As a result of this fee waiver, for the period beginning March 1, 2022 and ending September 1, 2022, the Fund will pay the investment manager a monthly fee in dollars, at the annual rate of the Fund's daily net assets, as listed below, payable at the end of each calendar month:

  • 0.600% up to and including $200 million; and
  • 0.535% over $200 million, up to an including $700 million.

Recommencing on September 1, 2022, the Fund will pay the investment manager a monthly fee in dollars, at the annual rate of the Fund's daily net assets, as listed below, payable at the end of each calendar month:

  • 0.700% up to and including $200 million; and
  • 0.635% over $200 million, up to an including $700 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Disclaimer

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Inc. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 15:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
