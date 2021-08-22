Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMF   US8801911012

TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND

(EMF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund : Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

08/22/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Mateo, CA, August 20, 2021 - Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT], a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc., announced today a distribution of $0.0425 per share, payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: August 30, 2021).

Distributions may vary based on the Fund's net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton's Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. As the prices of bonds in a fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the fund's share price may decline. Investments in lower-rated bonds include higher risk of default and loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. In addition to other factors, securities issued by utility companies have historically been sensitive to interest rate changes. When interest rates fall, utility securities prices, and thus a utilities fund's share price, tend to rise; when interest rates rise, their prices generally fall. The Fund is actively managed but there is no guarantee that the manager's investment decisions will produce the desired results. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund's investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Disclaimer

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 15:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND
05:10pTEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND : Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dist..
PU
04/23Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
2020TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC : (“EMF”) Announces Distributio..
BU
2020Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Announces Distribution Payable on December 31..
CI
2020Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
2019Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Announces Total Distribution, Payable on Dece..
CI
2019Templeton Emerging Markets Fund ("EMF") Announces Distribution, payable on De..
CI
2019Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
2019Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
2018Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Announces Total Distribution, Payable on Dece..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,42 M - -
Net income 2020 42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,94x
Yield 2020 7,46%
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
EV / Sales 2019 31,7x
EV / Sales 2020 42,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND
Duration : Period :
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert G. Kubilis Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Vice President
Robert C. Rosselot Chief Compliance Officer
Manraj S. Sekhon President & CEO-Investment Management
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND-9.29%275
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.99%8 810
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.36.29%6 435
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.55%3 847
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION48.43%3 114
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.40%2 640