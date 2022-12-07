Advanced search
    EMF   US8801911012

TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND

(EMF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27 2022-12-07 pm EST
12.18 USD   -0.73%
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (“EMF”) Announces Distribution

12/07/2022 | 02:03pm EST
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EMF) today announced a total distribution of $1.1293, comprised of net investment income of $0.4054 per share, short-term capital gains of $0.3018 per share and long-term capital gains of $0.4221 per share, payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 19, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 16, 2022).

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,69 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,21x
Yield 2022 9,36%
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2021 46,2x
EV / Sales 2022 24,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Kings Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Vice President
Breda Mary Beckerle Chief Compliance Officer
Manraj S. Sekhon President & CEO-Investment Management
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND-23.50%197
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.15%106 682
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-22.52%68 325
UBS GROUP AG5.51%58 695
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.24%34 627
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.68%34 245