Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE: GIM) (the “Fund”) today announced preliminary results of its tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to 45% of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares"), which expired on November 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Based on preliminary information, approximately 70,525,164 Shares were properly tendered. Because the Tender Offer was oversubscribed, the relative number of Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Shares properly tendered. The purchase price of the properly tendered and accepted Shares will be equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on November 9, 2023, the day the Tender Offer expired. The Fund expects to announce the final results of the Tender Offer on or about November 13, 2023.

The offer to purchase and other documents filed by the Fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are available without cost at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling 800-342-5236.

