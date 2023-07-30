Date Title Link
2023-07-31 GIM Section 19 Notice as of 07/31/23 Link
2023-06-30 GIM Section 19 Notice as of 06/30/23 Link
2023-06-30 Portfolio Holdings - Templeton Global Income Fund Inc Link
2023-06-30 Templeton Global Income Fund Fact Sheet Link
2023-05-31 GIM Section 19 Notice as of 05/31/23 Link
2023-04-28 GIM Section 19 Notice as of 04/28/23 Link
2023-03-31 Templeton Global Income Fund Q1 Portfolio Holdings Link
2023-03-31 GIM Section 19 Notice as of 03/31/23 Link
2023-02-28 Templeton Global Income Fund Annual Report Link
2023-01-31 GIM Section 19 Notice as of 01/31/23 Link
2022-12-31 Franklin Templeton 2022 Closed-End Fund Distribution Summary Link
2022-09-30 Templeton Global Income Fund Q3 Portfolio Holdings Link
2022-08-31 Templeton Global Income Fund Semiannual Report Link

