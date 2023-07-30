Templeton Global Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, including debt securities of the United State and foreign issuers, including emerging markets. The Fund's income-producing securities include derivative instruments or other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund invests in derivative financial instruments in order to manage risk or gain exposure to various other instruments or markets. The Fund may also invest in corporate fixed-income securities of both domestic and foreign issuers. Franklin Advisers, Inc. is the Fund's investment manager.