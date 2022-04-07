Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Templeton Global Income Fund
  News
  Summary
    GIM   US8801981064

TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND

(GIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 10:49:38 am EDT
4.945 USD   -2.47%
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution

04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0362 per share, payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2022 (Ex-Dividend Date: April 14, 2022).

The Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund makes monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8%, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares (the “Plan”). The Fund calculates the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in the month on which the NAV is calculated. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there can be no assurance that the Plan will be successful in doing so. The Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net ordinary income and short-term capital gains, that is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy and risk profile. To the extent that sufficient distributable income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that was invested in the Fund is paid back to shareholders. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income”. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years.

The Board may amend the terms of the Plan or terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The Plan will be subject to the periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Plan. The amounts and sources of the Fund’s distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund’s distributions for federal income tax purposes.

For further information on Templeton Global Income Fund, please visit our web site at: www.franklintempleton.com

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,50 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 7,19%
Capitalization 667 M 667 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Michael James Hasenstab President & CEO-Investment Management
Robert G. Kubilis Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Vice President
Breda Mary Beckerle Chief Compliance Officer
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
