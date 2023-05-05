Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Templeton Global Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIM   US8801981064

TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND

(GIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:20:27 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.270 USD   +0.47%
11:15aTempleton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution
BU
04/27Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions
BU
04/26Templeton Global Income Fund : GIM Section 19 Notice as of 04/28/23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Distribution

05/05/2023 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0310 per share, payable on May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: May 12, 2023).

The Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund makes monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8%, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares (the “Plan”). The Fund calculates the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in the month on which the NAV is calculated. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there can be no assurance that the Plan will be successful in doing so. The Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net ordinary income and short-term capital gains, that is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy and risk profile. To the extent that sufficient distributable income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that was invested in the Fund is paid back to shareholders. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income”. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years.

The Board may amend the terms of the Plan or terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund’s shareholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The Plan will be subject to the periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Plan. The amounts and sources of the Fund’s distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund’s distributions for federal income tax purposes.

For further information on Templeton Global Income Fund, please visit our web site at: www.franklintempleton.com

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND
11:15aTempleton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Di..
BU
04/27Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces No..
BU
04/26Templeton Global Income Fund : GIM Section 19 Notice as of 04/28/23
PU
04/10Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Di..
BU
04/10Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Distribution, Payable on April 28, 2023
CI
03/31Templeton Global Income Fund : Portfolio Holdings Report
PU
03/30Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces No..
BU
03/29Templeton Global Income Fund : GIM Section 19 Notice as of 03/31/23
PU
03/07Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM” or the “Fund”) Announces Di..
BU
03/07Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution, Payable on March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 437 M 437 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Templeton Global Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael James Hasenstab President & CEO-Investment Management
Robert G. Kubilis Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Vice President
Breda Mary Beckerle Chief Compliance Officer
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND-0.46%437
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.86%94 689
UBS GROUP AG-2.70%56 441
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%33 121
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-10.39%31 628
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.43%29 381
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer