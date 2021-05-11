Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Templeton Global Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIM   US8801981064

TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND

(GIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/11 04:00:00 pm
5.315 USD   -3.36%
04:10pTEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND  : Shareholders Elect All Saba Capital Nominees to the Board of Trustees
BU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Templeton Global Income Fund : Shareholders Elect All Saba Capital Nominees to the Board of Trustees

05/11/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba”) today announced that shareholders of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE: GIM) (the “Fund”) have elected all of Saba’s nominees – Aditya Bindal, Frederic Gabriel, Paul Kazarian, and Pierre Weinstein – to the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”), thereby replacing all four incumbent Trustees standing for re-election at the Fund’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). These results have been certified by the independent Inspector of Election for the Annual Meeting.

Boaz Weinstein, Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Saba, said, “We are pleased our fellow GIM shareholders agree that Saba’s nominees’ fresh perspectives, portfolio management skills and corporate governance experience are required to create long-term value for all GIM shareholders. The outcome of the Annual Meeting represents an important step toward improving the Fund’s performance and reducing its prolonged net asset value discount, and we thank GIM shareholders for their overwhelming support. Saba has a long history of working with boards for the benefit of all shareholders and will continue to push for best in class corporate governance standards.”

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a registered investment adviser founded in 2009. Saba is a spin-out of a proprietary investing group founded by Boaz Weinstein at Deutsche Bank in 1998. Saba manages $3.3 billion across four core strategies: Credit Relative Value, Tail Hedge, SPACs and Closed-End Funds. Saba’s investors are predominantly institutions and include public and corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, family offices, banks and insurers, bank private wealth platforms, fund of funds and certain high net worth individuals.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND
04:10pTEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND  : Shareholders Elect All Saba Capital Nominees to ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -56,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 738 M 738 M -
EV / Sales 2019 14,3x
EV / Sales 2020 21,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Templeton Global Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael James Hasenstab President & CEO-Investment Management
Robert G. Kubilis Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rupert Harris Johnson Chairman & Vice President
Breda Mary Beckerle Chief Compliance Officer
Matthew T. Hinkle Chief Executive Officer-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEMPLETON GLOBAL INCOME FUND0.00%738
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION13.91%8 375
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.08%4 049
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION48.98%3 119
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.27.60%2 615
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.84%2 574