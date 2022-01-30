Tempo Australia : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - December 2021

31st January 2022

December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

The quarter produced a cash result that reflected the slower trading conditions due to Covid impacts.

The Cash Result for the 4th quarter reflects the reality of the Pandemic era, with the client base generally not back at the office. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $3,971K, decreasing from $5,105K last quarter.

Overall, the Revenue for the December 2021 quarter (again) was impacted by NSW and VIC COVID 19 lock down. The revenue was $3,825K, a 9.43% increase compared to the September 2021 quarter.

The Business is running with minimal overhead, with some further redundancies in January 2022.

Tempo Asset Management Services (TAMS) - the electrical maintenance business - continues to manage its cash flow well in difficult times due to the continuing effect of Covid 19. TAMS is continuing to submit several EOI's and Tenders which are predominately for quality Corporate Businesses, and Government Agencies - which will hopefully come to fruition despite the Covid persistence.

As noted last quarter Tempo Construction & Maintenance (TCM) continues working on several Tenders and Early Contractor Involvement proposals, which should come to fruition in this calendar and financial year. Revenues in the construction business has been minimal.

Tempo Renewables development, referred to in previous updates, is continuing, and appears to be gathering pace particularly in the Hydrogen Storage area. The company hopes to be able to provide further updates on the next stage of developments in the coming quarter. Trials of Hydrogen Storage Technology, encompassing Solar Energy coupled with Hydrogen Storage, are anticipated to commence in the month of March 2022. We further anticipate that a new wholly owned vehicle will be registered in which to complete the development and house new contracts and any associated risk. This will include projects similar to our previous Solar EPC, such as Cohuna solar farm, which was successfully completed for ENEL. Also, we will do OEM type projects as envisioned for Hydrogen Storage Technology and Hybrid Standalone Power supplies which may be a combination of Solar, Wind or other renewable generation, coupled with Storage such as Lithium batteries and Hydrogen Storage. The new entity, should our trials show promising results, will have more focussed resources for Hydrogen Storage Technology development and targeted branding of the Technology and future Business.

As per ASX list rule 4.7C.1, please see attached summary of expenditure incurred on business activities below.

Current Quarter $A'000 Product manufacturing and operating costs 2,131 Leased assets 109 Staff costs 2,279 Administration and corporate costs 336 Interest and other costs of finance paid 21 Total 4,876

The main elements of cash flow for the quarter were: