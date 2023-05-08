Tempo Automation : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 5, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter (the "Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Letter, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), was below the $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Bid Price Requirement"). The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company will have 180 calendar days, or until November 1, 2023 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the closing bid price of the Common Stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or prior to November 1, 2023. If the Company regains compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation and will close the matter.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel. The Letter notes that the Company may be eligible to transfer the listing of its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market (provided that it then satisfies the requirements for continued listing on that market). The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Common Stock and consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement or will otherwise remain in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

