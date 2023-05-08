Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMPO   US88024M1080

TEMPO AUTOMATION HOLDINGS, INC.

(TMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:48 2023-05-05 pm EDT
0.3301 USD   +2.36%
06:14aTempo Automation : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
04/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/27Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lower Late Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tempo Automation : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		001-39406
(Commission File Number)

92-1138525

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

2460 Alameda St.,San Francisco, CA
(Address of principal executive offices) 		94103
(Zip Code)

(415) 320-1261
Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not applicable.
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share TMPO The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share TMPOW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On May 5, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received a letter (the "Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Letter, the closing bid price for the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), was below the $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Bid Price Requirement"). The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company will have 180 calendar days, or until November 1, 2023 (the "Compliance Date"), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the closing bid price of the Common Stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or prior to November 1, 2023. If the Company regains compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation and will close the matter.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement by the Compliance Date, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel. The Letter notes that the Company may be eligible to transfer the listing of its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market (provided that it then satisfies the requirements for continued listing on that market). The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Common Stock and consider available options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement or will otherwise remain in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.
Date: May 5, 2023 By: /s/ Ryan Benton
Ryan Benton
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TEMPO AUTOMATION HOLDINGS, INC.
06:14aTempo Automation : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K
PU
04/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/27Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lower Late Monday
MT
03/27Transcript : Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 27, 202..
CI
03/27Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Premarket Monday
MT
03/27Silicon Valley Bank Deal Lifts Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Monday
MT
03/27Tempo Automation Agrees to Acquire Optimum Design Associates
MT
03/27Tempo Automation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Optimum Design Associates Ex..
GL
03/27Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. agreed to acquire Optimum Design Associates, Inc. for $..
CI
03/19Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.(NasdaqGM:TMPO) adde..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEMPO AUTOMATION HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -14,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8,96 M 8,96 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart TEMPO AUTOMATION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,33 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 809%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joy Weiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan A. Benton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ralph Richart Chief Technology & Manufacturing Officer
Keith Tainsky Vice President-Finance & Business Operations
Behrooz L. Abdi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMPO AUTOMATION HOLDINGS, INC.-57.80%9
ACCENTURE PLC-0.45%167 767
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.80%144 663
SIEMENS AG16.08%131 404
IBM-12.24%112 280
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%89 020
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer