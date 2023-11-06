Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.(OTCPK:TMPO) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. is a software-accelerated electronics manufacturer. The Company works with various other companies across industries, including space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce. It has developed a technology-enabled manufacturing platform. Its platform offers customer benefits through its front-end customer portal, which provides quoting, ordering, and complex data ingestion via a cloud-based interface. Its front-end customer portal offers analysis, interpretation, and visual rendering of engineering, design, and supply chain data, which allows hardware engineers to reach a manufacturable design; back-end manufacturing software, which is a continuous, bi-directional digital thread that connects its customers to its smart factories, weaving together manufacturing processes and design data, and connected network of smart factories, which deliver turnkey printed circuit board fabrication and assembly.