    TMPO   US88024M1080

TEMPO AUTOMATION HOLDINGS, INC.

(TMPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-03-01 pm EST
1.170 USD   -9.29%
03/02/2023 | 08:04am EST - Tempo Automation to Attend the 35th Annual Roth Conference March 13, 2023
GL
01/30Tempo Automation Addresses Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain Challenges with New Inventory Management Tools
GL
01/30Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. Addresses Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain Challenges with New Inventory Management Tools
CI
Tempo Automation to Attend the 35th Annual Roth Conference March 13, 2023

03/02/2023 | 08:04am EST
SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMPO) (“Tempo” or “Tempo Automation”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that Joy Weiss, Tempo’s Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Benton, Tempo’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13, 2023.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining, Technology, Media & AgTech and Sustainability/ESG.

Roth Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Tempo’s CEO, Joy Weiss and CFO, Ryan Benton on Roth's online conference platform or contact their Roth representative.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo is a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, transforming the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo Automation’s unique automated manufacturing platform optimizes the complex process of printed circuit board manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a distinctive competitive advantage for customers—to deliver tomorrow’s products today. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, many of the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo Automation to accelerate innovation and set a new tempo for progress. Learn more at tempoautomation.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
ir@tempoautomation.com
Lori Barker, Blueshirt Group
lori@blueshirtgroup.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,9 M 30,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 30,5%
Managers and Directors
Joy Weiss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan A. Benton Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ralph Richart Chief Technology & Manufacturing Officer
Matthew W. Granade Independent Director
Jacqueline D. Schneider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMPO AUTOMATION HOLDINGS, INC.49.57%31
ACCENTURE PLC-1.22%165 993
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.96%150 270
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.01%116 282
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.97%90 975
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.81%74 700