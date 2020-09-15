Tempore Properties SOCIMI S A : Témpore Properties SOCIMI SA 0 09/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Témpore Properties SOCIMI SA Corporate Presentation September 2020 Introduction to Témpore Properties Background Information Témpore Key Figures (June-20) ▪ Témpore Properties SOCIMI S.A. ("Témpore") is a leading SOCIMI in Spain's residential market, focused on providing affordable private rental housing across Spain's major metropolitan areas. ▪ Témpore is a Spanish Real Estate Investment Trust (SOCIMI) that was established in November 2017 by SAREB and listed on Madrid's Alternative Exchange (BME Growth) in March 2018. Témpore owns and manages a portfolio of more than 2,500 residential rental units - across c.283,000 sqm - valued at more than €384 million in June 2020. The company is headquartered in Madrid. ▪ In August 2019, TPG Real Estate Partners ("TPG") acquired a 75% controlling stake in Témpore from SAREB, who continue to hold more than 21% of the SOCIMI's shares. TPG and SAREB have a shared vision and objective to enhance and grow Témpore into one of the largest residential SOCIMIs in Spain, with a sizeable portfolio of quality assets and a national footprint. ▪ After achieving significant stabilization in 2019 - by increasing portfolio occupancy from 63% to 79% (84% excluding 2020 acquisitions) - Témpore is now generating strong cash flow. ▪ 7 buildings acquired in Q1 2020 for c.€41 million, with a current acquisition pipeline of more than €100 million, including standing assets and BTR projects. 2,564 Residential units (1) c.283,000 sqm of residential area €604 Average monthly rent (4) 16 Regions across Spain 84% Occupancy by Area (4) 56% Loan-to-Value as of June-2020(2) ▪ Led by the experienced management team, Témpore's business plan includes substantial portfolio growth via further asset and portfolio acquisitions, and an on-going improvement in the stabilization of the rental income profile, resulting in higher cash flow margins and yield to the shareholders. €41 M €100 M+ Acquisitions in Q1-2020 Acquisition pipeline (3) Notes: In addition, 2,884 associated parking and 2,041 associated storage units Témpore is financed by BNP Paribas Acquisition pipeline as of June 2020 Excluding acquisitions in Q1-2020 2 Introduction to Témpore Properties Portfolio Overview Rental Trends in the Portfolio Unit Mix Type Portfolio Occupancy1 # of bedrooms % of total area 4+ Bed +15.8% 78,9% +4.6% 83,5% 1 Bed 7% 19% 63,1% 3 Bed 35% 2 Bed 39% Dec-2018 Dec-2019 Jun-2020 Asset Characteristics1 Average Rents1 Descriptive statistics € per month 1 Private Housing No social housing / VPO units +5.0% +10.2% €575 €604 2 Average Area per Unit 97 sqm per unit €522 3 Bedrooms per Unit 2.4 beds per unit 4 Bathrooms per Unit 2.0 baths per unit 5 Average Rent €6.2 psm 6 Asset Quality Newly developed (low capex) Dec-2018 Dec-2019 Jun-2020 Notes: Source: Company information as of June 2020 1) Data Excluding Acquisitions in Q1 2020 3 Key Investment Highlights 1 Favourable Rental Demand Fundamentals 2 Depressed Residential Supply Driving Rental Growth Vallecas, Madrid 3 High-Quality Portfolio and Strategic Footprint Arganda Del Rey, Madrid 4 Resilient Portfolio with Limited COVID Impact 5 Ability to Execute Turnaround Strategies Alboraya, Valencia 6 Compelling Growth Story and Clear Business Plan 7 Experienced Management Team and Leading Shareholder Group Marques Larios, Logrono 4 1 Increase in Demand for Rental Housing 2019 Home Rental Housing Rate (% of Total) Spanish Tenant Households (millions) 4 2019 - 2022: +250k New Tenant Households ~800k new 3 rental houses in last 10 years 49% 37% 38% 39% 34% 2 29% 25% 20% 1 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2008 2019 Source: Oxford Economics, Eurostat, Idealista, Green Street Advisors as of Q1-2020 Note: Estimates are inherently uncertain and subject to change. Actual results may vary Demand for rental housing is increasing strongly as part of a long-term secular trend 5 2 Residential Rental Growth Residential Rental Rates (€ psm per month) 20 Madrid Barcelona Malaga Sevilla Valencia 18 16 Madrid / Barcelona 2015 - 2019: 14 ~6.5% CAGR 12 Secondary Cities 2015 - 2019: ~8.0% CAGR 10 8 6 Tempore 2020 GRI: €6.2 psm / month 4 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Idealista as of Q1-2020 Spain's residential rents are in their sixth year of recovery following an extended recession 6 3 High-Quality Portfolio Across Spain Portfolio Overview Oviedo Valladolid Logroño Zaragoza 2,564 residential units, 2,884 parking spaces and 2,041 storage units National footprint with presence in Guadalajara Barcelona 16 regions Madrid Toledo Tarragona Castellón c.75% two- and three-bed apartments Valencia Sevilla Alicante Murcia Most buildings built between 2008 and 2013 Málaga Almería ~70% GAV in Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia Source: Company information as of June 2020 7 3 High-Quality Portfolio Across Spain Illustrative Asset Photos Madrid Valencia Logroño Madrid 587 units 170 units 245 units 79 units Alicante Guadalajara Tarragona Madrid 37 units 88 units 46 units 17 units Source: Company information as of June 2020 Témpore's portfolio comprises newly built assets in Spain's major metropolitan areas 8 41 Resilient Portfolio with Limited COVID Impact Distribution of Tenant by Evolution of Portfolio COVID Aid Requests Occupancy in 20201 +4.6% 83,5% 6% 78,9% 94% No request COVID aid request Dec-2019 Jun-2020 Notes: 1) Company information as June 2020; excluding Q1-2020 acquisitions Average Rents Across the Portfolio1 €604 +5.0 % €575 Dec-2019 Jun-2020 Témpore's portfolio has seen a limited impact due to the COVID pandemic, and has increased occupancy and rents by c.5% since Dec-2019 9 5 Ability to Execute Turnaround Strategies Case Study 1: Arroyo de la Encomienda 42 undermanaged residential units largely vacant at acquisition

6 months post-acquisition, achieved structural occupancy and grew rental income more than 10x Occupancy Evolution 93% 67% 12% Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Annualized Gross Rental Income €221 €152 €19 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Case Study 2: Logroño 248 undermanaged residential units in 4 buildings with high vacancy at acquisition

1.5 years to achieve 90% occupancy, with a c.6x increase in rental income Occupancy Evolution 90% 53% 18% Dec-18 Jun-19 Jun-20 Annualized Gross Rental Income €1.293 €442 €238 Dec-18 Jun-19 Jun-20 Témpore has a demonstrated ability to identify undermanaged assets in locations with high rental demand and execute successful business plans to increase rental income and occupancy 10 6 Compelling Growth Story Historical Gross Rental Income and NOI (€ millions) 1,383 2,216 2,564 residential units residential units residential units Original Asset Contribution Second Asset Contribution Recent Acquisitions (Nov-17) (Dec-18) (Q1-2020) €11,1 M €7,3 M €6,7 M €6,2 M €3,3 M €4,1 M €1,4 M €2,2 M €1,3 M FY 2018 FY 2019 H1 2020 (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) Gross Rental Income NOI EBITDA Source: Company information as of June 2020 Témpore has a track record of meaningful growth in its historical financial metrics 11 7 Experienced Management Team Strong Internal Management Team Nicolás Díaz Saldaña CEO ▪ Founding CEO of Témpore in 2017 ▪ Previously Head of Rental Department at SAREB (2013 - 2017) ▪ 20 years of management experience with Metrovacesa and BBVA ▪ Degrees from Charles University (Prague) and Universidad Autónoma of Madrid Pelayo Barriga Bravo CFO Joined Témpore as CFO in 2017

Previously Finance Manager at SAREB (2013 - 2017)

15 years experience with Metrovacesa, Ahorro, and Arthur Andersen

Degree from CUNEF Víctor Vallejo Alonso Asset Management Director Joined Témpore as Director, AM in 2019

Previously Rental Department Manager at SAREB (2013 - 2019)

10 years experience with Grupo Myramar and Unicaja

Degree from Universidad de Malaga Rafael Paredes González del Amo Corporate Development & Acquisitions Manager Joined Témpore in 2020

Previously Corporate Finance Associate Director at CBRE (2015 - 2020)

10 years experience with CBRE, SAREB and Credit Agricole CIB

Degree from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid Source: Company data as of January 2020 Leading External Property Manager Rafael Valerrábano CEO & Managing Partner Founder of Básico (2008)

Previously Head of Residential Development at Metrovacesa

Previously CEO of Habitaria and Director of Ferrovial

Degrees from E2-ICADE and IESE Business School Básico Overview Residential Management Dedicated Básico team for Témpore More than 60 professionals across: Portfolio Management, Commercial, Technical, Finance & Accounting, Compliance, Corporate Development, Call Centre and Information Technology 12 A Leading SOCIMI in the Residential Sector 13 14 Attachments Original document

