Tempore Properties SOCIMI S A : Témpore Properties SOCIMI SA
09/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT
Témpore Properties SOCIMI SA
Corporate Presentation
September 2020
Introduction to Témpore Properties
Témpore Key Figures (June-20)
▪
Témpore Properties SOCIMI S.A. ("Témpore") is a leading SOCIMI in Spain's
residential market, focused on providing affordable private rental housing
across Spain's major metropolitan areas.
▪ Témpore is a Spanish Real Estate Investment Trust (SOCIMI) that was
established in November 2017 by SAREB and listed on Madrid's Alternative
Exchange (BME Growth) in March 2018. Témpore owns and manages a portfolio
of more than 2,500 residential rental units - across c.283,000 sqm - valued at
more than €384 million in June 2020. The company is headquartered in Madrid.
▪
In August 2019, TPG Real Estate Partners ("TPG") acquired a 75% controlling
stake in Témpore from SAREB, who continue to hold more than 21% of the
SOCIMI's shares. TPG and SAREB have a shared vision and objective to enhance
and grow Témpore into one of the largest residential SOCIMIs in Spain, with a
sizeable portfolio of quality assets and a national footprint.
▪ After achieving significant stabilization in 2019 - by increasing portfolio
occupancy from 63% to 79% (84% excluding 2020 acquisitions) - Témpore is
now generating strong cash flow.
▪
7 buildings acquired in Q1 2020 for c.€41 million, with a current acquisition
pipeline of more than €100 million, including standing assets and BTR projects.
2,564
Residential units
(1)
c.283,000 sqm
of residential area
€604
Average monthly rent
(4)
16
Regions across Spain
84%
Occupancy by
Area
(4)
56%
Loan-to-Value
as of June-2020
(2)
▪ Led by the experienced management team, Témpore's business plan includes
substantial portfolio growth via further asset and portfolio acquisitions, and an
on-going improvement in the stabilization of the rental income profile, resulting
in higher cash flow margins and yield to the shareholders.
€41 M
€100 M+
Acquisitions in Q1-2020
Acquisition pipeline
(3)
Notes:
In addition, 2,884 associated parking and 2,041 associated storage units
Témpore is financed by BNP Paribas
Acquisition pipeline as of June 2020
Excluding acquisitions in Q1-2020
Introduction to Témpore Properties
Portfolio Overview
Rental Trends in the Portfolio
Unit Mix Type
Portfolio Occupancy
1
# of bedrooms
% of total area
4+ Bed
+15.8%
78,9%
+4.6%
83,5%
1 Bed
7%
19%
63,1%
3 Bed
35%
2 Bed
39%
Dec-2018
Dec-2019
Jun-2020
Asset Characteristics
1
Average Rents
1
Descriptive statistics
€ per month
1
Private Housing
No social housing / VPO units
+5.0%
+10.2%
€575
€604
2
Average Area per Unit
97 sqm per unit
€522
3
Bedrooms per Unit
2.4 beds per unit
4
Bathrooms per Unit
2.0 baths per unit
5
Average Rent
€6.2 psm
6
Asset Quality
Newly developed (low capex)
Dec-2018
Dec-2019
Jun-2020
Notes:
Source: Company information as of June 2020
1) Data Excluding Acquisitions in Q1 2020
3
Key Investment Highlights
1 Favourable Rental Demand Fundamentals
2
Depressed Residential Supply Driving Rental Growth
Vallecas, Madrid
3
High-Quality Portfolio and Strategic Footprint
Arganda Del Rey, Madrid
4 Resilient Portfolio with Limited COVID Impact
5
Ability to Execute Turnaround Strategies
Alboraya, Valencia
6
Compelling Growth Story and Clear Business Plan
7 Experienced Management Team and Leading Shareholder Group
Marques Larios, Logrono
4
1
Increase in Demand for Rental Housing
2019 Home Rental Housing Rate (% of Total)
Spanish Tenant Households (millions)
4
2019 - 2022:
+250k New
Tenant
Households
~800k new
3
rental houses
in last 10 years
49%
37%
38%
39%
34%
2
29%
25%
20%
1
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019E
2020E
2021E
2022E
2008
2019
Source: Oxford Economics, Eurostat, Idealista, Green Street Advisors as of Q1-2020
Note: Estimates are inherently uncertain and subject to change. Actual results may vary
Demand for rental housing is increasing strongly as part of a long-term secular trend
5
2 Residential Rental Growth
Residential Rental Rates (€ psm per month)
20
Madrid
Barcelona
Malaga
Sevilla
Valencia
18
16
Madrid / Barcelona
2015 - 2019:
14
~6.5% CAGR
12
Secondary Cities
2015 - 2019:
~8.0% CAGR
10
8
6
Tempore 2020 GRI:
€6.2 psm / month
4
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Source: Idealista as of Q1-2020
Spain's residential rents are in their sixth year of recovery following an extended recession
6
3 High-Quality Portfolio Across Spain
Portfolio Overview
2,564 residential units, 2,884 parking
spaces and 2,041 storage units
National footprint with presence in
Guadalajara
Barcelona
16 regions
Tarragona
Castellón
c.75% two- and three-bed apartments
Valencia
Most buildings built between
2008 and 2013
Málaga
Almería
~70% GAV in
Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia
Source: Company information as of June 2020
7
3 High-Quality Portfolio Across Spain
Illustrative Asset Photos
Madrid
Valencia
Logroño
Madrid
587 units
170 units
245 units
79 units
Alicante
Guadalajara
Tarragona
Madrid
37 units
88 units
46 units
17 units
Source: Company information as of June 2020
Témpore's portfolio comprises newly built assets in Spain's major metropolitan areas
8
41 Resilient Portfolio with Limited COVID Impact
Distribution of Tenant by
Evolution of Portfolio
COVID Aid Requests
Occupancy in 2020
1
+4.6%
83,5%
6%
78,9%
94%
No request
COVID aid request
Dec-2019
Jun-2020
Notes:
1)
Company information as June 2020; excluding Q1-2020 acquisitions
Average Rents Across
the Portfolio
1
€604
+5.0 %
€575
Dec-2019
Jun-2020
Témpore's portfolio has seen a limited impact due to the COVID pandemic,
and has increased occupancy and rents by c.5% since Dec-2019
9
5 Ability to Execute Turnaround Strategies
Case Study 1: Arroyo de la Encomienda
42 undermanaged residential units largely vacant at acquisition
6 months post-acquisition, achieved structural occupancy and grew rental income more than 10x
Occupancy Evolution
93%
67%
12%
Annualized Gross Rental Income
€221
€152
€19
Case Study 2: Logroño
248 undermanaged residential units in 4 buildings with high vacancy at acquisition
1.5 years to achieve 90% occupancy, with a c.6x increase in rental income
Occupancy Evolution
90%
53%
18%
Annualized Gross Rental Income
€1.293
€442
€238
Témpore has a demonstrated ability to identify undermanaged assets in locations with high rental
demand and execute successful business plans to increase rental income and occupancy
10
6 Compelling Growth Story
Historical Gross Rental Income and NOI (€ millions)
1,383
2,216
2,564
residential units
residential units
residential units
Original Asset Contribution
Second Asset Contribution
Recent Acquisitions
(Nov-17)
(Dec-18)
(Q1-2020)
€11,1 M
€7,3 M
€6,7 M
€6,2 M
€3,3 M
€4,1 M
€1,4 M
€2,2 M
€1,3 M
FY 2018
FY 2019
H1 2020
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
Gross Rental Income
NOI
EBITDA
Source: Company information as of June 2020
Témpore has a track record of meaningful growth in its historical financial metrics
11
7 Experienced Management Team
Strong Internal Management Team
Nicolás Díaz Saldaña
CEO
▪ Founding CEO of Témpore in 2017
▪ Previously Head of Rental Department at SAREB (2013 - 2017)
▪ 20 years of management experience with Metrovacesa and BBVA
▪ Degrees from Charles University (Prague)
and Universidad Autónoma of Madrid
Pelayo Barriga Bravo
CFO
Joined Témpore as CFO in 2017
Previously Finance Manager at SAREB (2013 - 2017)
15 years experience with Metrovacesa, Ahorro, and Arthur Andersen
Degree from CUNEF
Víctor Vallejo Alonso
Asset Management Director
Joined Témpore as Director, AM in 2019
Previously Rental Department Manager at SAREB (2013 - 2019)
10 years experience with Grupo Myramar and Unicaja
Degree from Universidad de Malaga
Rafael Paredes González del Amo
Corporate Development & Acquisitions Manager
Joined Témpore in 2020
Previously Corporate Finance Associate Director at CBRE (2015 - 2020)
10 years experience with CBRE, SAREB and Credit Agricole CIB
Degree from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
Source: Company data as of January 2020
Leading External Property Manager
Rafael Valerrábano
CEO & Managing Partner
Founder of Básico (2008)
Previously Head of Residential Development at Metrovacesa
Previously CEO of Habitaria and Director of Ferrovial
Degrees from E2-ICADE and IESE Business School
Básico
Overview
Residential
Management
Dedicated Básico team for Témpore
More than 60 professionals across:
Portfolio Management, Commercial, Technical, Finance &
Accounting, Compliance, Corporate Development, Call
Centre and Information Technology
A Leading SOCIMI in the Residential Sector
13
Disclaimer
Tempore Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 14:44:01 UTC
All news about TÉMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Sales 2019
11,1 M
13,2 M
13,2 M
Net income 2019
-3,88 M
-4,62 M
-4,62 M
Net Debt 2019
185 M
220 M
220 M
P/E ratio 2019
-
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
154 M
183 M
183 M
EV / Sales 2018
-
EV / Sales 2019
-
Nbr of Employees
5
Free-Float
12,1%
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.