MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Témpore Properties SOCIMI, S.A.    YTEM   ES0105323002

TÉMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(YTEM)
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tempore Properties SOCIMI S A : Témpore Properties SOCIMI SA

09/15/2020 | 10:45am EDT

Témpore Properties SOCIMI SA

Corporate Presentation

September 2020

Introduction to Témpore Properties

Background Information

Témpore Key Figures (June-20)

Témpore Properties SOCIMI S.A. ("Témpore") is a leading SOCIMI in Spain's

residential market, focused on providing affordable private rental housing

across Spain's major metropolitan areas.

Témpore is a Spanish Real Estate Investment Trust (SOCIMI) that was

established in November 2017 by SAREB and listed on Madrid's Alternative

Exchange (BME Growth) in March 2018. Témpore owns and manages a portfolio

of more than 2,500 residential rental units - across c.283,000 sqm - valued at

more than €384 million in June 2020. The company is headquartered in Madrid.

In August 2019, TPG Real Estate Partners ("TPG") acquired a 75% controlling

stake in Témpore from SAREB, who continue to hold more than 21% of the

SOCIMI's shares. TPG and SAREB have a shared vision and objective to enhance

and grow Témpore into one of the largest residential SOCIMIs in Spain, with a

sizeable portfolio of quality assets and a national footprint.

After achieving significant stabilization in 2019 - by increasing portfolio

occupancy from 63% to 79% (84% excluding 2020 acquisitions) - Témpore is

now generating strong cash flow.

7 buildings acquired in Q1 2020 for c.€41 million, with a current acquisition

pipeline of more than €100 million, including standing assets and BTR projects.

2,564

Residential units (1)

c.283,000 sqm

of residential area

€604

Average monthly rent (4)

16

Regions across Spain

84%

Occupancy by

Area (4)

56%

Loan-to-Value

as of June-2020(2)

Led by the experienced management team, Témpore's business plan includes

substantial portfolio growth via further asset and portfolio acquisitions, and an

on-going improvement in the stabilization of the rental income profile, resulting

in higher cash flow margins and yield to the shareholders.

€41 M

€100 M+

Acquisitions in Q1-2020

Acquisition pipeline (3)

Notes:

  1. In addition, 2,884 associated parking and 2,041 associated storage units
  2. Témpore is financed by BNP Paribas
  3. Acquisition pipeline as of June 2020
  4. Excluding acquisitions in Q1-2020

2

Introduction to Témpore Properties

Portfolio Overview

Rental Trends in the Portfolio

Unit Mix Type

Portfolio Occupancy1

# of bedrooms

% of total area

4+ Bed

+15.8%

78,9%

+4.6%

83,5%

1 Bed

7%

19%

63,1%

3 Bed

35%

2 Bed

39%

Dec-2018

Dec-2019

Jun-2020

Asset Characteristics1

Average Rents1

Descriptive statistics

€ per month

1

Private Housing

No social housing / VPO units

+5.0%

+10.2%

€575

€604

2

Average Area per Unit

97 sqm per unit

€522

3

Bedrooms per Unit

2.4 beds per unit

4

Bathrooms per Unit

2.0 baths per unit

5

Average Rent

€6.2 psm

6

Asset Quality

Newly developed (low capex)

Dec-2018

Dec-2019

Jun-2020

Notes:

Source: Company information as of June 2020

1) Data Excluding Acquisitions in Q1 2020

3

Key Investment Highlights

1 Favourable Rental Demand Fundamentals

2

Depressed Residential Supply Driving Rental Growth

Vallecas, Madrid

3

High-Quality Portfolio and Strategic Footprint

Arganda Del Rey, Madrid

4 Resilient Portfolio with Limited COVID Impact

5

Ability to Execute Turnaround Strategies

Alboraya, Valencia

6

Compelling Growth Story and Clear Business Plan

7 Experienced Management Team and Leading Shareholder Group

Marques Larios, Logrono

4

1

Increase in Demand for Rental Housing

2019 Home Rental Housing Rate (% of Total)

Spanish Tenant Households (millions)

4

2019 - 2022:

+250k New

Tenant

Households

~800k new

3

rental houses

in last 10 years

49%

37%

38%

39%

34%

2

29%

25%

20%

1

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019E

2020E

2021E

2022E

2008

2019

Source: Oxford Economics, Eurostat, Idealista, Green Street Advisors as of Q1-2020

Note: Estimates are inherently uncertain and subject to change. Actual results may vary

Demand for rental housing is increasing strongly as part of a long-term secular trend

5

2 Residential Rental Growth

Residential Rental Rates (€ psm per month)

20

Madrid

Barcelona

Malaga

Sevilla

Valencia

18

16

Madrid / Barcelona

2015 - 2019:

14

~6.5% CAGR

12

Secondary Cities

2015 - 2019:

~8.0% CAGR

10

8

6

Tempore 2020 GRI:

€6.2 psm / month

4

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Idealista as of Q1-2020

Spain's residential rents are in their sixth year of recovery following an extended recession

6

3 High-Quality Portfolio Across Spain

Portfolio Overview

Oviedo

Valladolid

Logroño

Zaragoza

2,564 residential units, 2,884 parking

spaces and 2,041 storage units

National footprint with presence in

Guadalajara

Barcelona

16 regions

Madrid

Toledo

Tarragona

Castellón

c.75% two- and three-bed apartments

Valencia

Sevilla

Alicante

Murcia

Most buildings built between

2008 and 2013

Málaga

Almería

~70% GAV in

Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia

Source: Company information as of June 2020

7

3 High-Quality Portfolio Across Spain

Illustrative Asset Photos

Madrid

Valencia

Logroño

Madrid

587 units

170 units

245 units

79 units

Alicante

Guadalajara

Tarragona

Madrid

37 units

88 units

46 units

17 units

Source: Company information as of June 2020

Témpore's portfolio comprises newly built assets in Spain's major metropolitan areas

8

41 Resilient Portfolio with Limited COVID Impact

Distribution of Tenant by

Evolution of Portfolio

COVID Aid Requests

Occupancy in 20201

+4.6%

83,5%

6%

78,9%

94%

No request

COVID aid request

Dec-2019

Jun-2020

Notes:

1)

Company information as June 2020; excluding Q1-2020 acquisitions

Average Rents Across

the Portfolio1

€604

+5.0 %

€575

Dec-2019

Jun-2020

Témpore's portfolio has seen a limited impact due to the COVID pandemic,

and has increased occupancy and rents by c.5% since Dec-2019

9

5 Ability to Execute Turnaround Strategies

Case Study 1: Arroyo de la Encomienda

  • 42 undermanaged residential units largely vacant at acquisition
  • 6 months post-acquisition, achieved structural occupancy and grew rental income more than 10x

Occupancy Evolution

93%

67%

12%

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Annualized Gross Rental Income

€221

€152

€19

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Case Study 2: Logroño

  • 248 undermanaged residential units in 4 buildings with high vacancy at acquisition
  • 1.5 years to achieve 90% occupancy, with a c.6x increase in rental income

Occupancy Evolution

90%

53%

18%

Dec-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Annualized Gross Rental Income

€1.293

€442

€238

Dec-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Témpore has a demonstrated ability to identify undermanaged assets in locations with high rental

demand and execute successful business plans to increase rental income and occupancy

10

6 Compelling Growth Story

Historical Gross Rental Income and NOI (€ millions)

1,383

2,216

2,564

residential units

residential units

residential units

Original Asset Contribution

Second Asset Contribution

Recent Acquisitions

(Nov-17)

(Dec-18)

(Q1-2020)

€11,1 M

€7,3 M

€6,7 M

€6,2 M

€3,3 M

€4,1 M

€1,4 M

€2,2 M

€1,3 M

FY 2018

FY 2019

H1 2020

(Actual)

(Actual)

(Actual)

Gross Rental Income

NOI

EBITDA

Source: Company information as of June 2020

Témpore has a track record of meaningful growth in its historical financial metrics

11

7 Experienced Management Team

Strong Internal Management Team

Nicolás Díaz Saldaña

CEO

Founding CEO of Témpore in 2017

Previously Head of Rental Department at SAREB (2013 - 2017)

20 years of management experience with Metrovacesa and BBVA

Degrees from Charles University (Prague)

and Universidad Autónoma of Madrid

Pelayo Barriga Bravo

CFO

  • Joined Témpore as CFO in 2017
  • Previously Finance Manager at SAREB (2013 - 2017)
  • 15 years experience with Metrovacesa, Ahorro, and Arthur Andersen
  • Degree from CUNEF

Víctor Vallejo Alonso

Asset Management Director

  • Joined Témpore as Director, AM in 2019
  • Previously Rental Department Manager at SAREB (2013 - 2019)
  • 10 years experience with Grupo Myramar and Unicaja
  • Degree from Universidad de Malaga

Rafael Paredes González del Amo

Corporate Development & Acquisitions Manager

  • Joined Témpore in 2020
  • Previously Corporate Finance Associate Director at CBRE (2015 - 2020)
  • 10 years experience with CBRE, SAREB and Credit Agricole CIB
  • Degree from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid

Source: Company data as of January 2020

Leading External Property Manager

Rafael Valerrábano

CEO & Managing Partner

  • Founder of Básico (2008)
  • Previously Head of Residential Development at Metrovacesa
  • Previously CEO of Habitaria and Director of Ferrovial
  • Degrees from E2-ICADE and IESE Business School

Básico

Overview

Residential

Management

Dedicated Básico team for Témpore

More than 60 professionals across:

Portfolio Management, Commercial, Technical, Finance &

Accounting, Compliance, Corporate Development, Call

Centre and Information Technology

12

A Leading SOCIMI in the Residential Sector

13

14

Disclaimer

Tempore Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 14:44:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 11,1 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2019 -3,88 M -4,62 M -4,62 M
Net Debt 2019 185 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 154 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 12,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Coleman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TÉMPORE PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.0.00%183
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-26.29%21 709
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.65%21 190
INVITATION HOMES INC.-2.70%16 345
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-26.08%14 502
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.84%14 479
